Top 5 QBs who never won a Super Bowl ft. Philip Rivers

When the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, it was Josh Allen's fourth playoff loss against Patrick Mahomes. The loss also marked Allen's sixth failed postseason run. The quarterback has since been the focus of the media narrative, with chatter about what he should do to overcome the Mahomes hurdle to have the chance to win a Super Bowl.

It's still too early to predict whether the 28-year-old quarterback will retire with or without a ring as he still has a lot of time left in his playing career. However, there have been top quarterbacks in the past who failed to win a Super Bowl. Let's take a look at some of the big names in this list.

Ranking the 5 best quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Warren Moon (Zero Super Bowl appearances)

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Former NFL quarterback Warren Moon - Source: Getty

Warren Moon played for six seasons in the CFL before joining the Houston Oilers in the NFL at the age of 28. He then went on to play 17 seasons in the NFL with the Oilers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs before retiring at the age of 44.

During his stint in the league, Moon was chosen to the Pro Bowl nine times, including for eight straight years from 1988 to 1995. He was third all-time with 49,325 passing yards and fourth all-time with 291 passing touchdowns when he retired in 2001.

Warren Moon is regarded as one of the best undrafted players in NFL history. In addition, he is the only player admitted to both the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#4 - Philip Rivers (Zero Super Bowl appearances)

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers - Source: Imagn

Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, and Philip Rivers were part of the legendary 2004 draft class. Of those three highly regarded quarterbacks, Rivers was perhaps the best pure passer during his playing career, but he is the only one who did not end up with a Super Bowl ring.

The closest Rivers got to playing in the Super Bowl was during the 2007 season, when he played in an AFC Championship Game while suffering from a torn ACL.

During his 17-year career, Rivers only managed five postseason victories. In that period, he finished with a 134-106 record and is in sixth place in the all-time charts for passing yards and passing touchdowns, both of which are the highest among quarterbacks who did not make it to a Super Bowl.

#3 - Dan Fouts (Zero Super Bowl appearances)

Former San Diego Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts - Source: Imagn

Despite putting up impressive passing statistics and winning one Offensive Player of the Year award during his 15-year career with the San Diego Chargers, Dan Fouts never advanced past the AFC Championship game in four postseason campaigns.

In 1993, Fouts became the first quarterback to be admitted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame without at least one NFL Championship or Super Bowl appearance.

#2 - Jim Kelly (Four Super Bowl appearances)

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly - Source: Getty

Jim Kelly has the enviable record of being the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to four consecutive Super Bowls. He does, however, have the unfortunate distinction of being the only quarterback in history to lose four straight Super Bowls.

Kelly is tied with Donovan McNabb for the most playoff victories (9) in NFL history among quarterbacks who have never won the Super Bowl.

During his 11-season NFL career, Kelly was selected to five Pro Bowls and received recognition as a first team All-Pro once. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

#1 - Dan Marino (One Super Bowl appearance)

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino - Source: Imagn

Dan Marino earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and ended his playing days with more passing attempts, yards and completions than any other player in NFL history, despite the fact that he never won a Super Bowl.

Marino had an 8–10 playoff record while leading the Miami Dolphins to ten postseason trips. In Super Bowl XIX, his only participation in a championship game, Marino's Dolphins lost 38-16 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dan Marino would probably rank among the top five quarterbacks of all time if he had won at least one Super Bowl. His influence on the modern NFL passing game, which is now widely seen across the league, is indisputable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.