Top 5 questionable officiating calls from Eagles vs. Giants game as controversy erupts over awful refereeing

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 26, 2025 20:39 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles got revenge on the New York Giants in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. After a 34-17 loss in Week 6, the Eagles dominated the Giants on Sunday and won their second consecutive game following two losses to the Denver Broncos and New York.

It was an entertaining game that had a bit of everything. The Eagles won 38-20, but the game wasn't exempt from controversy. Many fans and analysts questioned multiple calls from the referees. Here are the top five most questionable calls (or no calls) from refs during the Eagles-Giants.

Top 5 questionable calls during Eagles vs. Giants game

1. Zack Baun hip drop tackled Cam Skattebo during injury play

Giants' rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the second half of the game. Jaxson Dart threw a pass intended for the running back, but linebacker Zack Baun hip-drop tackled him, making him land on his foot and dislocate his ankle.

Many fans called out Baun and asked the league to punish him over this play. The referees didn't call anything and the game resumed.

2. Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball during tush push attempt

Earlier in the second quarter, Philadelphia attempted its version of the quarterback sneak, the tush push. The ball was dropped and the Giants recovered it. The play should have been ruled a fumble and the Giants should have gotten the ball.

Instead, the referees said Hurts' forward progress had stopped before Kayvon Thibodeaux knocked the ball loose and Philly extended their drive.

3. Nakobe Dean was held during Cam Skattebo's touchdown

During Cam Skattebo's touchdown in the first quarter, Philly's linebacker Nakobe Dean was held to the ground by guard Jon Runyan. Again, there was no call and the Giants scored to tie the game 7-7.

4. Darius Slayton's offensive pass interference

Darius Slayton was penalized for an offensive pass interference in the fourth quarter of the game. Had the flag not been thrown, Slayton would have scored a 68-yard touchdown.

Brian Daboll was fuming after the call and even NFL legend Shannon Sharpe criticized the decision on social media.

5. Giants were called for a false start when the Eagles moved first

Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Raheem Layne were called for a false start during the game. A video shows that the three players moved after the Philadelphia players moved first.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

