Top 5 home-field advantages in Madden 22

Players are eagerly awaiting the release of Madden 22. Many are preparing by reading and watching as much about the game as possible to get a leg up on the competition. One of the easiest ways to get an advantage in Madden 22 could be choosing the best stadium.

Madden 22 has added home-field advantages as another tweak to the gameplay. These home-field advantages are advertised to be unique to each team and could change the outcome of games.

Which home-field advantages appear to be the best in the game?

Best home-field advantages in Madden 22

#1 - Seattle Seahawks - the 12s

This advantage distorts pre-snap play-calls on third and fourth downs for the away team. It could slow a player down, create problems by delaying the game which will lead to penalties or misinterpret a route that leads to an interception. Since third and fourth downs are a common occurrence in football, the away team will be facing this disruption seemingly all game long.

#2 - New Orleans Saints - Who Dat?

With this home-field advantage, away teams can mistakenly get incorrect routes on third and fourth downs. It is unclear how often this will happen, but even one turnover could completely change the game. Going into Madden 22, the Superdome will be one of the more popular choices.

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs - Home of the Chiefs

For away teams playing at Arrowhead Stadium, they will be facing the chance that their audibles will fail at the line of scrimmage. This could be a huge advantage for the home team. Players tend to lean on only a few plays in Madden with many audibles. If the audibles fail, it could create chances for delay of game penalties.

It is unclear whether Madden 22 will feature a de facto limit on the number of audibles a player can call pre-snap before confusing the team and leading to false starts. However, if the number of audibles allowed remains the same and they fail, it could inhibit the away team's offense in critical moments.

#4 - Cleveland Browns - Dog Pound

With this advantage, the away teams playing in Cleveland will have their audibles disrupted in the red zone. This advantage is similar to the Chiefs'.

Away players playing against Cleveland can practically count more on field goals instead of touchdowns since the issues at the line of scrimmage will create more penalties and knock players out of their rhythm.

#5 - Washington Football Team - Unstable Ground

The home-field advantage for the Washington Football Team seems to be a powerful one. Away teams playing here will have an "increasingly hard time" changing directions while running. Since many players love to run the ball almost exclusively in Madden, any hindrance to their ability to do so would be a great advantage for the other player.

Washington Football Team

It remains unclear how much the runners will be affected, but if the ability works as advertised, unstable ground could be a top choice in Madden 22.

