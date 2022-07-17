Baker Mayfield was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers, but during his tenure with the Cleveland Browns, he spent all of his time as a resident living at the FirstEnergy Stadium.

Not really! Although he did play the role of a full-time 'Dawg Pound' bleacher creature during his days as an actor for Progressive - among other television ads he appeared in. His days as a television actor are done for now, though.

So, as the quarterback moves to a new team and a new city, let's take a look at the top 5 viral commercials featuring former Browns star Baker Mayfield.

#5. Progressive: 'If I have to hear about subway tile one more time...'

Baker Mayfield is a dual-threat NFL quarterback who not only takes hits from mammoth defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs, but also puts his head down and initiates contact himself. That's what makes his gossiping about an unnamed woman with several moms such a hilarious visual.

In the ad, Mayfield chastises the woman, who later drives by in a new car, for constantly talking about subway tiles in her kitchen like it's a bold and novel concept.

He retorts to one of his mom friends making the point by saying "Hello 1904?" This is in a quality piece acting and a nice showcase for Mayfield's personality, which Colin Cowherd has described in the past:

"Baker Mayfield's personality has never been right to be a quarterback. Baker talks too much. He’s often too rambling, very impulsive. The last four years have been filled with snark, disappointment, combativeness. Baker was in a hole, grabbed a shovel and just kept digging. Once again, he talks too much. It wasn’t calculated, it wasn’t prepared.”

The commercial's happy ending - where Mayfield convinces his friends that the woman is a 'good egg' - makes it a wholesome 30-second interval.

Baker Mayfield doesn't want wet furniture | Mandatory Credit: Holdout Sports

#4. Progressive: "The furniture is going to get soaked"

Living in an outdoor stadium proved to be a pretty difficult proposition for Mayfield when the rain started falling in this one ad for Progressive. It created a very difficult predicament for the stadium employee who didn't realize that part of his job description was now making sure Mayfield's furniture didn't get soaked.

𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜 𝙾𝚕𝚒𝚟𝚎 @ChrisEOlive . .@Progressive just keeps out-doing itself on the @bakermayfield commercials. The rain/furniture commercial is just .@Progressive just keeps out-doing itself on the @bakermayfield commercials. The rain/furniture commercial is just 😂😂😂.

Mayfield, in an ode to his play-calling under center, gave the employee a gameplan on how to make sure the furniture is kept safe from the imminent precipiation.

Bobby the groundskeeper's response of "You mean like the stands?" was a fine co-starring role for the fictional FirstEnergy Stadium employee.

Baker Mayfield's BodyArmor commercial featured a talented group of kids | Mandatory Credit: Sports Business Journal

#3. BodyArmor: "Nah nah this is our turf you dingus"

The prospect of an NFL quarterback setting up a professionally made BodyArmor tent right across from a group of kids setting up an amateur lemonade stand makes the premise of this spot a hit right off the bat.

That the kids give Mayfield such an attitude off the bat, even with Mayfield acting in a civil and friendly matter towards the group, makes this a wildly hilarious TV spot.

Mayfield's humility is on full display after the lead kid challenges and proceeds to destory him in an array of athletic endeavors including a footrace, a push-up contest, hoola-hooping, and even throwing a football. He then gets kicked out of the space by the group.

Mayfield gets the last laugh, though, as he hands out BodyArmor drinks to the envious kids. "I win," he proudly proclaims to the group of grade-schoolers.

Baker Mayfield and Alice Cooper | Mandatory Credit: Loudwire

#2. Progressive: "Yea I'm pretty sure they're not mine"

Mayfield living at FirstEnergy Stadium is humorous enough. But add Alice Cooper being his neighbor, living over at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is in the shadow of the Browns' home-field, and you have yourself a tremendous crossover.

In this one, Mayfield heads over to the RnR HoF in hopes of returning Cooper's boots, which were incorrectly mailed 'next door' to the stadium the QB of course occupied during his Browns days.

When trying to give them back, Mayfield is asked if he is sure they aren't actuallty his. His response of "Yea, I'm pretty sure they're not mine" was among his finest performances of comedic timing yet.

The deep-fake Hulu ad with Saquon Barkley takes the cake | Mandatory Credit: Twitter

#1 Hulu: "Take it from me, Baker Mayfield's face on not Baker Mayfield's body"

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed the world in mostly negative ways. However, one of the lone bright spots in this post-March 2020 world we occupy was the Hulu deep-faked ads back during the coronavirus' darkest days.

Seeing Mayfield and Saquon Barkley's faces digitally edited onto random people's bodies was an image few will ever forget. The commercial gets even better when it is revealed that seven-foot NBA center Joel Embiid is edited onto a small child's body.

Commercials like these will be missed if Mayfield never returns to his 2020 form as a postseason caliber quarterback and advertisers look elsewhere for their next football funnyman.

