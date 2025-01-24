Top 5 WRs with the most drops in 2024 NFL season feat. Ja'Marr Chase, Amari Cooper and more

In the past few years, the NFL has evolved into a passing league, with the strongest passing offenses seen on the best-performing teams. Having said that, the more frequently a team passes, the more likely it is that the pass-catchers will drop those deliveries.

The wide receivers with the most drops in the 2024 NFL regular season are listed here.

NFL WRs with most dropped passes this season

#1 - Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns) - 13 drops

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy - Source: Imagn

After the Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in October, Jerry Jeudy became their No. 1 wide receiver. He then went on to have his best season since joining the league in 2020, hauling in 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

But in the 2024 season, Jeudy also had the most drops —13— of any receiver. The 25-year-old wide receiver is accustomed to drops, but he has significantly improved since his rookie season, when he had the second-highest drop rate in the league (18.8%).

#2 - Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns/Buffalo Bills) - 12 drops

Amari Cooper of the Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Prior to his trade, Amari Cooper had already registered a league-high 10 drops in October. The Cleveland Browns sent him to the Buffalo Bills for a third-round pick, and his habit of dropping passes probably played a role in their decision.

Cooper has a track record of dropping passes; in 2022, he finished second in the NFL with 12 passes dropped and in 2023, he was 11th with seven. Cooper now has 78 drops since joining the league in 2015.

#3 - Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos) - 9 drops

Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

During the 2024 season, Courtland Sutton, the top receiver for the Denver Broncos, occasionally had trouble with drops. He did, however, also make some outstanding catches, which helped Denver secure its first postseason appearance since 2016.

#4 - Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) - 9 drops

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs onto the field - Source: Imagn

Ja'Marr Chase topped the league in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, concluding the 2024 NFL season as a triple-crown winner. With his final incredible total of 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, he became only the sixth player to capture the Triple Crown in the Super Bowl era.

However, the 24-year-old wide receiver also finished joint-third in the league in drops, with nine. Drops were a particular problem for Chase during his first two seasons in the league, but he has since made up for it with an outstanding output.

#5 - Malik Nabers (New York Giants) - 9 drops

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers walks off the field - Source: Imagn

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers finished joint-third in the NFL in dropped passes with nine during his rookie campaign in 2024.

Nabers declared, "I don't care about drops," following a Thanksgiving 27–20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which he dropped two passes he should have caught. “It's part of football. I don't care if I drop the ball six times. Just keep throwing me the ball."

Overall, Nabers had a rookie season that will go down in the annals of Giants history, finishing with 109 receptions, the team's single-season record, for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed of the Green Bay Packers also finished the 2024 season with nine drops each.

