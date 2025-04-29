Top 5 WRs Jerry Jones should consider trading for after missing out on Tetairoa McMillan 

Jerry Jones seemed happy with the Dallas Cowboys taking Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, but the franchise missing out on Tetairoa McMillan left a sour taste in their mouth. The Cowboys continue needing to bolster their receiving group and the trade market is now a good option.

Jones confirmed that the team could still look for new trades.

Here's a closer look at five names the Cowboys could target in the trade market.

5 wide receivers Jerry Jones and Cowboys could explore for a trade

#1. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston has a lot of untapped potential but could use a fresh start. Johnston had a disappointing rookie season in 2023, and although he put up better numbers in 2024, he continued to struggle with drops.

Joining the Cowboys would represent a good addition for Jerry Jones and his team. He registered 1,142 yards in two seasons and would play in a new place without the pressure of being a first-round pick.

#2. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce's evolution is clear, as he posted career highs in yards (824) and touchdowns (seven) in 2024. However, he's entering the final year of his contract, and the Colts have an established trio of receivers, plus the addition of first-round pick Tyler Warren.

Pierce could join a new team and negotiate a new contract with the Cowboys, turning into Dak Prescott's deep-ball weapon. With one year left on his contract, it wouldn't take much for Dallas to complete the deal.

#3. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers' wide receiver depth is something that Jerry Jones can only dream of. The franchise has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as established starters, but the rich got richer in the draft after they used a first-round pick in Emeka Egbuka.

McMillan played a small role as a third-round pick for Tampa Bay in 2024. He had good moments, reaching 461 yards and eight touchdowns. With his role set to diminish in 2025, a new team could better use his talents.

#4. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Speaking of wide receiver depth, the Packers already had plenty of names in their group, but two more joined in the draft. Something will have to give, and Doubs, who enters the final year of his contract and had 601 yards in 2025, could be a trade asset.

While he needs more consistency and to polish his game, he would fit as a starter in Dallas, and his good performances could earn him a vigorous check from Jerry Jones.

#5. Jalen Nailor, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have two stars in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Nailor, who emerged as WR3 with 414 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, is entering the final year of his contract.

Minnesota has a star-studded roster with many expensive players, and with Addison also close to an extension, paying Nailor wouldn't be on their plans. As such, receiving something via trade for Nailor would help them, and he would get the chance to play a bigger role in Dallas.

Which wide receiver do you think the Dallas Cowboys should look to trade for ahead of the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

