Top 50 2024 NFL Free Agents ranked feat. Saquon Barkley, Mike Evans, Kirk Cousins, and more

Teams can start negotiating with NFL free agents for the 2024 season on March 13 at noon Eastern Time. The period will last until March 13 at 3:59 p.m. ET. The league’s calendar year will start a minute later, and teams can begin signing free agents to contracts.

Aside from the annual rookie draft, free agency is one way to boost team rosters. Getting the right people can make the squad more competitive. However, teams cannot just sign anyone they want because they must consider their salary cap situation.

With solid management of their available finances, they can land one of these talented players while maintaining cap flexibility. Therefore, here are the top free agents available based on their 2023 performances and upside.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 50 NFL Free Agent Rankings

These NFL free agents will draw interest from several teams, elevating their price tags. However, some have injury histories that can weaken their leverage to negotiate. But if everyone on this list remains healthy, they can make a difference for their team next season.

#1 – DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the top-ranked NFL free agents for 2024.

He was instrumental in the Chiefs’ second straight Super Bowl title. However, he signed only a one-year deal after their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs can offer the franchise tag, which Jones can sign or disregard in seeking a new long-term contract.

Jones is at the peak of his career, as proven by his back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. He is a disruptive force when he plays with power, and the team that will get him has opposing quarterbacks paying attention to him in every snap.

#2 – WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wide receiver Mike Evans

Evans and the Buccaneers failed to secure a contract extension by February 19, meaning the team cannot push his void year worth $12 million to future seasons. Likewise, the All-Pro wideout becomes a free agent after a season with 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He and the Buccaneers were far off from their desired prices during negotiations. Therefore, teams that want to bring him in must shell out a fortune. In return, they will get one of the most consistent performers over the last decade.

#3 – DT Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Madubuike had a breakout 2023 season, finishing with a career-high 13 sacks, higher than his total from his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (8.5). His combination of power and agility makes him a massive addition to any team.

The Ravens could give him the franchise tag to buy time for his contract negotiations. At 26, he has a lot of great football left in him, and letting him walk away would be a monumental mistake. He is one of the NFL free agents who will court many offers once Baltimore allows him to test free agency.

#4 – RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley is among the top NFL free agents for 2024.

The chances of Saquon Barkley getting another franchise tag from the Giants are low, considering it will be worth $12 million for running backs in 2024. Likewise, he’s nearing 30, wherein players in his position notably decline.

But despite an ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games, Barkley finished with 962 yards and six touchdowns. Add him to a team with a steady quarterback situation and an elite offensive line, and he should do wonders.

#5 – LB Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Linebacker Brian Burns

He had lower numbers in 2023 (50 tackles, eight sacks) compared to his 2022 production (12.5 sacks, 63 tackles). But who wouldn’t want to have a player equally adept in rushing the quarterback and dropping in coverage?

Burns played the 2023 season under the fifth-year option of his rookie scale contract. The Panthers will likely offer him the franchise tag. Otherwise, seeing him back is impossible because other teams are ready to make an offer.

#6 – QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Vikings have no choice but to compete against other teams because they cannot tag Kirk Cousins. Therefore, there’s a chance they will lose a quarterback who was at an impressive pace before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury.

However, that injury is more of an exception because he has played at least 15 regular season games from 2015 to 2022. Given the surging quarterback market, he has some years left to perform at a high level, but he won’t come cheap.

#7 – LB Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Linebacker Danielle Hunter

Hunter made the most of his one-year, $17 million restructured contract with the Vikings. He collected 16.5 sacks from various positions and formations. Aside from rushing the quarterback, Hunter has been adept at stopping the run.

Edge rushers like him can get a premium once contract negotiations start. Despite having eight years of NFL experience, the four-time Pro Bowler won’t turn 30 until October.

#8 – CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson

Johnson earned a $2.9 million base salary last season. However, he exceeded expectations by making Second Team All-Pro via 36 tackles, ten passes defended, four interceptions, and a forced fumble. NFL teams will fancy his ability to adjust coverages while maintaining his ball skills.

Few young and exceptional cornerbacks exist among the 2024 NFL free agents, making the bidding war for Johnson intense. He could be a difference-maker to a team with a struggling pass defense.

#9 – OLB Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Linebacker Josh Allen

Allen had 17.5 sacks last season, proving he’s one of the best edge rushers in the game. What’s scary is that he hasn’t reached his peak at 26. He could be out of Jacksonville if they don’t tag him or give him a top-dollar deal.

#10 – DE Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard

Greenard had his best season with the Texans, finishing with career-highs of 12.5 sacks and 52 tackles. With his rookie contract over, the Texans must give him a lucrative extension to retain his services. However, doing so comes with a risk because of his extensive injury list.

He missed two games last season due to an ankle injury and played only eight games in 2022 because of a calf injury. A foot injury limited him to 12 games in 2021. He’s one of the best when healthy. That’s why giving him a high-value extension is a gamble.

#11 – DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins

Whether he’s asked to disrupt the line of scrimmage or chase running backs, Wilkins has been exceptional. He can learn to play his role in any scheme and be great at it. With his fifth-year option expiring, his price tag increases, especially when he had a career-high nine sacks last season. Keeping him will be challenging for the Dolphins, considering they are $51 million over the cap.

#12 – CB L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed

Sneed had a spectacular season at the right time. He allowed zero touchdowns during the regular season and in their Wild Card Round encounter against the Miami Dolphins. He limited All-Pro wideouts like Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson to less than 100 yards.

He doesn’t qualify for a fifth-year option as a fourth-round pick in 2020. Likewise, losing him will drastically weaken a solid Chiefs pass defense. Giving him the franchise tag won’t be surprising, keeping him at bay until they have a long-term agreement.

#13 – S Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield’s versatility earned him a First Team All-Pro selection last season. He has the instinct to determine whether it’s a run or a pass. He can effectively blitz the quarterback and cover receivers. Winfield uses his strength to stop running backs in the box.

Other teams won’t hesitate to get him, even if they pay a fortune. He’s worth a lot of money while his game is trending up. The Buccaneers must manage their cap space diligently to keep an elite talent like him.

#14 – WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman had his best season with the Colts last season, finishing with career highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152). He did it despite the quarterback transition from Anthony Richardson to Gardner Minshew.

The Colts have the sixth-biggest cap space coming into the 2024 season. But as long as Pittman is among the list of NFL free agents, he can still sign with other teams. His big-play capability will make him an asset in any offense.

#15 – WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receiver Tee Higgins

A hamstring injury limited Higgins to 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns last season. But at his best, he is a 1,000-yard receiver even if Ja’Marr Chase is lining up with him. His injury also broke his streak of 100-reception seasons.

The Bengals could tag him for 2024 to retain their scary receiving corps. However, giving him a lucrative extension could diminish their flexibility for accommodating Chase’s next contract, which may reset the wide receiver market.

#16 – DE Za’Darius Smith, Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith

His sacks total last season (5.5) might not be at par with his production from previous years. But Smith still has the speed that makes him slip past offensive linemen. Playing 16 games two years after being sidelined by a back injury is a good sign that he’s ready for more football, whether with the Browns or another team.

#17 – RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Running back Josh Jacobs

It’s hard to match his fantastic 2022 season, wherein he had 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Missing four games last season reduced his production, as did the coaching transition from Josh McDaniels to Antonio Pierce.

However, Jacobs can still bounce back and become a massive contributor for Las Vegas if the team wishes to have him back. Offering him the tag won’t work for the Raiders because they already budged previously. He can still be a featured back for the Raiders or any team that would sign him.

#18 – C Lloyd Cushenberry III, Denver Broncos

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (#79)

In four seasons with the Broncos, Cushenberry proved himself a physical blocker in running and passing situations. He’s a high-impact player who rarely loses leverage once locked onto a defender. Denver’s cap problems might allow another team to acquire the former LSU standout.

#19 – G Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams

Dotson played close to 77 percent of the snaps for the Rams last season. His power can help move or knock down defenders. While his rookie contract ended, his ability to clear space and to put edge rushers at a disadvantage will attract interest from some teams.

#20 – S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants

Safety Xavier McKinney

After playing just nine games in 2022, McKinney didn’t miss any snap in 2023. He is exceptional in closing the gaps against receivers or any opponent within his vicinity. McKinney is a young defensive back with tremendous upside, making him one of the more intriguing options from the NFL free agents list.

#21 – QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Baker Mayfield

Mayfield isn’t the most versatile or athletic quarterback in the league. However, he proved that he could get the job done. A few breaks going their way could have had them in the NFC Championship Game.

Like Evans, Mayfield’s contract will expire after he and the Buccaneers disagreed on an extension by February 19. Despite that concern, staying in Tampa Bay is the best option for him because it might be the only team interested in having him behind center.

#22 – OG Jon Runyan Jr., Green Bay Packers

Runyan played 84 percent of the Packers’ snaps last season, employing his uncanny ability to time his blocks. His awareness helps him pick the right block or help a fellow lineman in distress. After his four-year rookie contract expires, Green Bay might not have the cap space to bring him back because of Elgton Jenkins’ cap hit.

#23 – DE Bryce Huff, New York Jets

Defensive end Bryce Huff

Huff made the most of his one-year, $4.3 million contract with the Jets. After three pedestrian seasons, the undrafted defensive lineman had ten sacks, 29 tackles, and 21 quarterback hits last season. That stat line should have Jets general manager Joe Douglas contemplating to bring him back.

At 25, the best is yet to come for this former Memphis standout. While he had 67 pressures in 2023, he could eclipse that number in 2024. The Jets could overpay their defensive line if they bring Huff back after giving Quinnen Williams a mega-extension.

#24 – RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Running back Derrick Henry

Could the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year be in decline? While he played 17 games last season, he only had 280 carries, 69 less than his 2022 total. He finished with 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

He might have said goodbye to the franchise and their fans during an interview after their regular season finale. If that’s the case, let the bidding war for him begin. Henry is still an imposing backfield option that will be reliable in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

#25 – C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Center Jason Kelce

Speculations about his retirement swirled when he started expressing somber emotions when their Wild Card Round loss to the Buccaneers was inevitable. However, he is still a free agent and could suit up until he announces otherwise.

Despite being one of the older NFL free agents, he is still one of the best centers in the game because of his footwork and technique. A great offer from another team might motivate him to come back. But he will likely return to the Eagles if he plays one more year.

#26 – WR Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley

Ridley played with a vengeance for the 2023 season, a year after getting suspended for betting on games. He had 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s a solid way to finish his rookie contract, which started with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018.

While Ridley might not have the leverage to negotiate a record-breaking salary, he’s worthy of getting a contract with a $15 million to $20 million annual average. If they want to retain him, the Jaguars could give him a deal that guarantees more cash in the latter years.

#27 – DE Chase Young, San Francisco 49ers

Defensive end Chase Young

During last season's trade deadline, the Washington Commanders dealt Young to the San Francisco 49ers. He completed a bounce-back season with 7.5 sacks in the regular season and another sack in Super Bowl 58.

It’s the perfect time to play great football, considering that the Commanders already declined his fifth-year option. His 2023 numbers will be enough to garner interest around the league.

#28 – DT Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams

Like Young, Williams switched teams during last season’s trade deadline, joining the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder. He responded with four sacks and 41 tackles as an interior defensive lineman. Teams looking to bolster their run defense could take a look at the 2016 Pro Bowler.

#29 – C Connor Williams, Miami Dolphins

Injury concerns will be his biggest challenge in landing a new contract. An ACL tear he suffered in Week 14 ended his 2023 season, wherein he switched from left guard to center. He also dealt with a groin injury earlier in the year, allowing Liam Eichenberg to start.

When healthy, Williams showed his capability in controlling defenders, especially in run blocking for Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Teams looking to fortify their offensive line depth chart could take a flyer on him.

#30 – LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Linebacker Patrick Queen

Queen earned Second Team All-Pro honors last season with 133 tackles, six passes defended, 3.5 sacks, and an interception. Those numbers prove his versatility in stopping the run or covering the field on pass plays. More importantly, he hasn’t missed a game in four seasons with the Ravens.

He will command interest from teams looking to upgrade their linebacker rotation, mainly because he’s already one of the league’s best at 24. Allowing him to operate in the middle of the field will let him shine in Baltimore or with another team.

#31 – CB Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders

Cornerback Kendall Fuller

Fuller elevated his game with the Commanders by collecting ten interceptions in four seasons. In 2023 alone, he had 79 tackles, two picks, and nine passes defended. While Washington had the worst pass defense last season, he demonstrated his skill in both man and zone coverages.

However, injuries are the biggest concern about Fuller because he has completed only two regular seasons. Still, he will attract interest from NFL teams seeking a reliable veteran presence in their secondary.

#32 – OT Jermaine Eluemunor, Las Vegas Raiders

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor played 86.4 percent of the Raiders’ snaps last season, per The Athletic. He could play both tackle positions and recover his leverage when defensive linemen are trying to gain an advantage. After re-establishing himself in Las Vegas, he can help any team fortify their pass protection.

#33 – G Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

Offensive guard Robert Hunt

Hunt started 55 of 61 games in four seasons with the Dolphins. He was a solid force in both run and pass protection, especially in various run-game schemes. Given their salary cap mess, Miami might not retain him, allowing teams to add a dependable lineman who will turn 28 years old in August.

#34 – DT Daquan Jones, Buffalo Bills

Defensive tackle Daquan Jones

Jones is the ideal nose tackle for base 3-4 defenses. He can power his way through offensive linemen to disrupt rushing lanes or pass protection when healthy. He has a feel for the offense, making him a sound option in the interior. The Bills might not bring him back because of Ed Oliver’s contract, which is a part of their -$55 million cap space.

#35 – G Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions

Allowing Jackson to sign elsewhere will be a massive loss for the Lions. ESPN notes that the former Ohio State standout had a 93.2 percent pass block win rate last season, proving his ability to protect quarterbacks in the pocket. He also has the physicality to dominate defensive linemen and linebackers while creating lanes for his running backs.

#36 – TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Tight end Hunter Henry

Henry can put up better numbers if he plays with better overall talent. He can catch balls even in tight coverages and assist in run blocking. Henry is a solid option at tight end, even if he missed three games last season. But given that contract negotiations are often a numbers game, he might not have the leverage to get a deal comparable to the top players at his position.

#37 – G John Simpson, Baltimore Ravens

It took a while before he established himself as a dependable option in the interior offensive line. He uses his strength to put defenders at a disadvantage and has impressive speed to pull as a lead blocker during rushing plays. While consistency remains an issue, he’s a young lineman who continues to get better.

#38 – WR Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

Wide receiver Marquise Brown

His numbers may be down but don’t forget that Kyler Murray missed most of last season. Brown has had his fair share of injuries over the previous two seasons, but he is still a potent deep threat with impressive speed to leave defenders behind. With the Cardinals likely drafting a wideout to pair with Murray, Brown might be better off playing elsewhere.

#39 – OT Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Offensive tackle Mike Onwenu

Onwenu proved his reliability in pass protection while playing out his rookie-scale contract. Any team that signs him to a contract will get a lineman who can play tackle and guard positions. That versatility makes him an indispensable part of any rotation. Likewise, he has a lot of football left in him, given that he won’t turn 27 until December.

#40 – OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Smith played his first 13 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, earning five All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl selections. He has helped the likes of DeMarco Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard become 1,000-yard rushers. His pass protection allowed Dak Prescott to put up solid numbers every season.

However, he isn’t done and is looking for another contract, preferably from the Cowboys. If they don’t grant his wish, he will be an asset to a team with issues on the offensive line. He can impart his wisdom and lead by example to younger linemen looking to improve their game.

#41 – CB Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie

The 2023 NFL season marked the second consecutive year that Awuzie didn’t record an interception. However, he did have 57 tackles, six passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Playing 15 games last season indicates his full recovery from an ACL injury. The team that will have him next season be it the Bengals or another squad, will get a defender who can cover receivers man-to-man and gain ground during zone schemes.

#42 – DT Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans

Defensive tackle Denico Autry

Autry had a career-high 11.5 sacks in his tenth NFL season. He shows no signs of slowing down, whether he has to plug the lanes during run plays or barge through opponents during passing situations. The defensive tackle still has the speed to disrupt plays on the sidelines. While the Titans have considerable cap space to bring him back, he will gain more offers in free agency.

#43 – LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Linebacker Devin White

White had his worst year in sacks (2.5) and tackles (83). But at 26, he has time to become the elite linebacker he once was. The Buccaneers will likely allow him to test free agency as both parties failed to finalize a contract extension last offseason. The team that will sign White can use him as an occasional blitzer without compromising his primary role of protecting the middle of the field.

#44 – OLB Jadeveon Clowney, Baltimore Ravens

Outside Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Ravens last season and finished with a career-high 9.5 sacks. Getting to the quarterback is his specialty, thanks to his freakish combination of power and speed. The Ravens will likely let him walk away to get a compensatory pick, possibly. He’s worthy of a contract with teams struggling to put pressure on the opposing team’s play-caller.

#45 – S Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots

Safety Kyle Dugger

While he didn’t have any interceptions, Dugger finished the 2023 season with career highs in tackles (109), sacks (1.5), and quarterback hits (five). His massive frame for a defensive back allows him to bring physicality to the secondary. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo would love to have him back, but they will get some competition in free agency.

#46 – NT D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals

Nose tackle D.J. Reader getting carted off the field

Reader is the quintessential nose tackle. He rarely gives up on plays and powers through the line of scrimmage to prevent massive gains. His competitive drive can be a challenge for players tasked to block him. However, signing him to a contract is a gamble, considering he hasn’t played an entire regular season since 2018 and missed 23 games since joining the Bengals in 2020.

#47 – TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Tight end Dalton Schutz

Schultz had a career-high 10.8 yards per reception in his first season with the Texans. His receiving yards last season are slightly up compared to his 2022 numbers despite starting only eight games. He has been a steady target for C.J. Stroud, making it likely for him to remain with the team. But giving him a multi-year deal would be a stretch. He will either get a one-year contract or the franchise tag.

#48 – RB Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Running back Austin Ekeler

From being an undrafted free agent, Ekeler became one of the NFL’s most versatile running backs. He compiled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in all but two seasons. The Chargers not engaging him in contract extension talks is surprising. He will likely engage in free agency and attract multiple offers.

#49 – WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Gabe Davis

His video on Instagram looked like his farewell address to the Bills and their loyal fans. Keeping him could be a considerable expense for a squad that is $55.1 million over the cap, the second-worst situation coming into the 2024 league year.

The team that signs him will get a wideout who averages 16.8 yards per catch and has 27 touchdowns in four seasons. However, his route running and ability to read coverages have room for improvement.

#50 – WR Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds

Judging him for his dropped passes during last season’s NFC Championship Game would be unfair. While those failed catches hurt their chances to reach Super Bowl 58, teams looking for a complementary pass-catcher to their primary receiver must look at his ability to catch balls at difficult angles and draw pass interference calls while fighting through coverages.