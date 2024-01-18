Top 7 NFL players from Baker Mayfield's draft class feat. Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and more

Baker Mayfield made NFL history in 2018 when he became the seventh quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy and then went on to be selected first overall in the NFL draft.

Having started his college football career at Texas Tech, Mayfield transferred to the University of Oklahoma in 2014 to continue his college football career. He then became the only walk-on player to ever win the Heisman Trophy when he won the award as a senior in December 2017.

The Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. With Cleveland, he inked a four-year rookie deal. Before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2023–2024 season, he had spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams after leaving the Browns.

Looking back at the 2018 NFL draft, where Mayfield was chosen, five quarterbacks were chosen in the first round of that draft. That number represents the second-highest total, only behind the six quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 1983 draft.

Also, in the 2018 draft, safety Terrell Edmunds and his brother, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, became the first siblings taken in the draft's first round.

Ranking the top 7 players from the 2018 NFL draft

#1 - Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson played college football for the Louisville Cardinals, where he won the 2016 Heisman Trophy in his sophomore season. The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft as the 32nd overall pick. He was the fifth quarterback selected in the first round of that draft.

Following Joe Flacco's injury in Jackson's rookie season, the 27-year-old was thrust into the starting position for the Ravens. He became the youngest NFL quarterback to start a playoff game at age 21 after he assisted Baltimore in winning a division title.

After leading the league in touchdown passes and breaking the single-season mark for quarterback-carrying yards, Jackson was named the NFL regular season MVP in 2019. He is currently in his sixth season in the league and he is already a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time First-team All-Pro player.

Jackson agreed to a $260 million five-year contract ahead of the 2023 season, becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time of agreement.

#2 - Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played college football at Wyoming, winning a bowl game MVP award during his time at the program.

The 27-year-old began to demonstrate why he is one of the league's best quarterbacks in the 2020 campaign, leading Buffalo to its first division win and postseason triumph in 25 years. He also made an appearance in the AFC Championship Game that year.

Fans of the Bills have been impressed by Allen's physical traits and quarterbacking abilities, which have elevated the franchise to a regular competitor status.

In his first six seasons in the league, Allen has amassed over 22,500 passing yards and 3,611 rushing yards while playing with the Bills. He has also guided the team to four straight AFC East titles. With 15 rushing touchdowns this season, Allen has tied the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season.

#3 - Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers

Before he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers as the 18th overall choice in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jaire Alexander played college football at Louisville.

Since joining the NFL, Alexander has demonstrated why he was high-rated before the draft. In addition to being chosen for two Pro Bowls, he has been named to two All-Pro teams.

Alexander has consistently demonstrated that he is among the finest at his position in the league and that he is capable of competing on a weekly basis against the league's best wide receivers.

#4 - Quenton Nelson, G, Indianapolis Colts

Before he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Quenton Nelson played college football at Notre Dame University.

In six NFL seasons, Quenton Nelson has been selected to the Pro Bowl every season. In addition, he has been a first team All-Pro three times and a second team All-Pro once.

Nelson is the guard with the most First Team All-Pro selections and total All-Pro selections in Indianapolis Colts history. Additionally, he is only the second player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the league.

#5 - Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens

At Georgia, where Roquan Smith played collegiate football, he won the Butkus Award, becoming the program's first player to do so. The Chicago Bears then selected him eighth overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

On the day of the 2022 trade deadline, Smith was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens after playing the first four years of his career in Chicago. The LB then signed a $100 million contract with Baltimore that makes him the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker.

Smith is an invaluable asset everywhere on the field because of his ability to smell danger quickly, his outstanding tackling abilities, his superior block-shedding abilities, and his excellent coverage abilities.

Smith has played in two seasons with the Ravens and has been selected to the First Team All-Pro on both occasions. He has also appeared in two Pro Bowls.

In 2022, Smith joined two NFL greats in Patrick Willis and Ray Lewis as the only players in the last three decades to record 150 tackles, three sacks, and three interceptions in a season.

#6 - Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers drafted linebacker Fred Warner as the 70th overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft after he played college football with BYU.

In his first season with the team, he made a big contribution to the Niners defense, and over the last six years, he has emerged as one of the league's best linebackers.

Warner has started all 98 of the 49ers' regular-season games since he was signed, and in 2020, 2022, and 2023, he was named to the First-team All-Pro.

Warner and Roquan Smith are constantly in the conversation as the league's best linebacker in 2023.

#7 - Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft after playing collegiate football at Alabama. After one season in Miami, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It can be difficult to pick out Fitzpatrick's weakness sometimes. He has excellent instincts, plays well in the box and at free safety, tracks well, protects well, tackles well, hits hard, and is a great run and pass player.

With six interceptions last season, Fitzpatrick was joint top in the league. Throughout his career till date, he has racked up 19 interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns.

The star safety is in his sixth season in the league and has already been selected three times to the first-team All-Pro and four times to the Pro Bowl.