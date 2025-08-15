Top 8 RBs to avoid at ADP in fantasy football 2025 season ft. Christian McCaffrey

The NFL has a handful of running backs who will make an impact on fantasy football teams this upcoming season, including Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and James Cook. Those three belong to the elite of the league, but outside of that, more players can help teams clinch a championship this season.

Ad

This time, however, we are going to focus on those whose average draft position (ADP) might be deceiving, considering the systems they will play in, their age and the competition they will have in their position.

These are eight running backs' ADPs you should ignore in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 8 RBs to avoid at ADP in fantasy football 2025

#1 - Breece Hall, New York Jets (13.7 ADP)

Ad

Trending

NFL: New York Jets Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Breece Hall should be in for a good season after missing one game in 2024. His 209 carries, 876 yards and five touchdowns were solid, but the competition he might face this campaign could affect his fantasy football production.

Ad

Braelon Allen is a solid option for Aaron Glenn, too, and Isaiah Davis has turned heads with his potential, too. Adding a mobile quarterback like Justin Fields changed the dynamics of the Jets and Hall could be the biggest loser in this situation.

#2 - Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (ADP 4.8)

NFL: San Francisco 49ers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Ad

After a magical 2023 season in which he helped the San Francisco 49ers play another Super Bowl, Christian McCaffrey struggled with injuries in 2024. He was limited to only four games last year, recording 50 carries for 202 yards and zero touchdowns.

The terrible season could have ramifications in 2025 and considering that he's 29, McCaffrey might be entering the final stretch of his career. The 49ers have Isaac Guerendo ready to step up, which could also result in CMC having fewer touches this season and a reduced production in fantasy football.

Ad

#3 - James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (ADP 19.3)

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Ad

James Conner found his place in the world in Arizona after inconsistent seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He comes off his first 16-game season in 2024, where he recorded 236 carries for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns.

Conner will enter his age-30 season after eight years in the league. This might be the season where he starts to slow down and if Marvin Harrison Jr. unlocks his potential and Kyler Murray reaches the next level in his game, Conner's option to succeed in fantasy football would reduce.

Ad

#4 - D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears (ADP 23.0)

NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ad

Up until last season, D'Andre Swift was the clear No. 1 running back for the Chicago Bears. While he can still produce at a high volume, Ben Johnson's offense in Detroit consisted of a committee between David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Roschon Johnson could run the ball more than the 55 times he did in 2024. If Caleb Williams improves his passing game and continues to make plays with his legs, Swift's impact could decrease, especially in fantasy football.

Ad

#5 - Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (ADP 30.3)

NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ad

Tyrone Tracy Jr. was one of the biggest surprises in the NFL and fantasy football in 2024. The rookie recorded 192 carries for 839 yards and five touchdowns for the Giants, taking the league by storm with his solid performances when Devin Singletary was out.

Cam Skattebo could derail Tracy's evolution and production, as the rookie running back is turning heads in training camp. They could work together, too, which would decrease Tracy's touches.

Ad

#6 - J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos (ADP 36.3)

NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ad

J.K. Dobbins made a strong impression on the Denver Nuggets when he visited them in the offseason. They secured his services and added him to a deep running back room.

RJ Harvey's presence can make things complicated for Harvey, while Jaleel McLaughlin could have his fair share of touches, too. Dobbins isn't as dominant as he might have been before and the Broncos are used to giving the ball to more than one running back. This is a complex situation for fantasy football managers.

Ad

#7 - Joe Mixon, Houston Texans (ADP 23.0)

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Ad

This is a tricky one, as Joe Mixon comes off his second-highest scoring season (11 touchdowns) in his first campaign with the Houston Texans. He will share touches with Nick Chubb, who has yet to prove his devastating 2023 knee injury is part of the past.

That said, Mixon's own injury could become an issue for the Texans. He could be ready to play in Week 1 or need more time to rest and heal. Mixon's health is a big question mark and fantasy football managers should be wary about picking him.

Ad

#8 - Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys (ADP 37.0)

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Ad

Like many others on this list, Javonte Williams has a rookie teammate who can come in and steal his spot. Jayden Blue could be that guy for Williams, but the former Denver Broncos has an advantage.

He worked in a committee with Jaleel McLaughin in 2024, carrying the ball 139 times while his former teammate did it 113 times. He isn't the most spectacular back of all, but Williams can contribute to the Cowboys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.