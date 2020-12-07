NFL Draft Prospects: Top 5 players at every offensive position

I usually put out my positional rankings at the start of every college football season. But under these unique circumstances, I decided to focus more on the NFL. However, now that all conferences are back in action, we’ve seen all teams play at least a few games. So fans have been able to see the nation's top players in action.

As always, in this edition, I’m evaluating them as college players, not just NFL Draft prospects. There's still plenty of time to evaluate how their skill-sets will translate to the next level. To make the cut in these rankings, the players must have played at least three games this season. So top-five type NFL Draft prospects like Penei Sewell and JaMarr Chase won’t make this list because they opted out for 2020.

Without further ado, here's a look at the top five players at each offensive position this college football season.

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence of Clemson

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State

3. Zach Wilson, BYU

4. Sam Howell, North Carolina

T-5. Mac Jones, Alabama

T-5. Kyle Trask, Florida

Just missed the cut: D’Eriq King (Miami), Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) & Sam Ehlinger (Texas)

Lawrence is the crown jewel of this group. He ended his freshman season by winning a national title against Alabama and carved up that stacked defense. Since then, he has been destined to get picked high in in the NFL Draft.

While he did have a bit of a slow start to his second year, he has shown growth every step of the way. Lawrence has utterly demolished the ACC competition this season. He's the complete package, in terms throwing, staying calm in the pocket, and having the sudden movement skills to avoid rushers. He can win games with his timing and rhythm,. He's also a threat to run. He ripped off a 67-yard touchdown against an Ohio State defense loaded with NFL talent.

With last night's win @Trevorlawrencee improved to 33-1 as a starter.



Breaking the school record for wins as a starting quarterback shared previously by Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/ExudTNkYXe — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020

But if it was any other year, we would say Fields is the obvious choice at the top of next year’s NFL draft board. Since he transferred to Ohio State, he has been a star for the Buckeyes. He was a Heisman finalist, as he racked up 51 total touchdowns and only one interception leading into to the CFP semifinal against Clemson. Fields is sturdy inside the pocket, but he consistently finds ways to escape when he needs to.

Wilson was quite underrated before this season. But he has quickly emerged as a Heisman contender for BYU and is moving up NFL draft boards. He is such a natural athlete and thrower, and he can throw from different arm slots and fire rocket balls. His footwork can get a little hectic, and they can get locked into the ground with a rusher in his face at times. Still, Wilson's rapid improvement is untenable.

Only a true sophomore, Howell has been one of the most electric passers in the country since the start of last season, when he threw for over 3600 yards and 38 touchdowns. He regularly shows impressive footwork in the pocket. This season, North Carolina has started slow at times. But Howell and the playmakers around him give the team a chance in every game.

It took an injury to former starter Feleipe Franks for Trask to get his chance. But he ran with the opportunity. This season, he is on pace to finish second behind only what Joe Burrow's standout performance last year. He is already breaking records, as h scored six times in the SEC opener. Trask routinely wins with his recognition of defensive coverages and precise ball-placement. Trask has been right on the money all season long.

🐊🙌 @ktrask9 continues to put up ridiculous numbers this season for @GatorsFB



His 38 passing TDs through 9 games this season are 3rd most in FBS history! pic.twitter.com/YKSgxBd3Da — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 6, 2020

Jones, who is putting up numbers that are right on par with Tua Tagovailoa's stats. He has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 341 yards-per-game. He shows great understanding of the offense, and he can process information quickly. He might not have the cannon or the supreme athleticism some of these other guys do. But Jones is very accurate, and he excels on touch throws down the field.

The three guys who missed the cut are all dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. While King is more elusive and makes those off-script throws, Rattler is a more explosive passer within Lincoln Riley’s system. Lastly, Ehlinger may not be most natural passer among the group, but he still has a rifle. He is as physical a runner as there is at the quarterback position.