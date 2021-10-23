Top selling NFL jerseys for September 2021 

The sale of NFL jerseys gives an idea of the popularity of the NFL and at times that of the players, too. Every season we see some evergreen favorites who rule the roost, and then there are some new players who swoop in and steal the limelight. For the most comprehensive breakdown of player popularity at any given point in time, monthly sales of NFL jerseys are the most reliable indicator. For the month of September 2021, we look at the NFL jerseys that sold the most.

NFL Jerseys sold in September 2021: The top 5

#1 - Tom Brady

The GOAT remains right at the top of the pile when it comes to the sale of NFL jerseys. The winningest player of all time definitely commands the most attention from NFL fans, and his is the highest selling jersey of September 2021. Historically, too, Tom Brady has been the player who has sold the most replica NFL jerseys. His continued elite performances have ensured that he remains right at the top.

#2 - Josh Allen

If Tom Brady is a fixture on the list, Josh Allen is a relative newcomer. After his elite season last year, when he finished just behind Aaron Rodgers, he has continued his form straight into the new season. The Buffalo Bills offense is purring and his performances are raking in the moolah in terms of jersey sales.

#3 - Mac Jones

For many years, New England Patriots fans never had to think of any new quarterback as long as Tom Brady was there. The fresh entry under center right now is Mac Jones. While his performance has been inconsistent as a rookie, there is no doubt that he has the hopes of a franchise upon him. So it's no surprise to see him feature so high up on the list of most-selling NFL jerseys.

#4 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes came top of the list of the best players when it was released ahead of this season and over the last two seasons he has set the NFL alight. He has won one Super Bowl and reached another, which is probably why his jersey remains in high demand.

#5 - CeeDee Lamb

The first non-quarterback on the list is CeeDee Lamb. It goes on to show how good and electrifying his performances have been. He is the next big hope for America's Team.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht