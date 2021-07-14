Ranking the top ten NFL quarterbacks for 2021

In the NFL, the quarterback position is consistently regarded as the most valuable position. The strength of the quarterback is often what separates a good team from a great team. Bottom line? If your goal is to win in the NFL, you need a good quarterback to carry the team towards victory.

Having seen Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady light up the league last season, there are a few who could challenge the aforementioned trio this year. With that in mind, here are the top ten NFL quarterbacks entering the 2021 NFL season.

(Deshaun Watson will not be included in the top ten quarterback rankings as his status for the 2021 season remains unclear.)

Top ten NFL quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mayhem Mahomes is the face of the NFL's new guard and one of its finest. Last season, Mahomes had 38 touchdowns and 4,740 passing yards in 15 games. When Mahomes started in the regular season, the Chiefs were 14-1 and reached another Super Bowl.

Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce is one of, if not the best, trios in the NFL. Andy Reid is also one of the best offensive minds in the league. As long as they all stay together, the Chiefs will have a top NFL offense.

Bottom line, Mahomes has been an extraordinary NFL quarterback throughout his nascent career and 2021 will be no different.

#2 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What Tom Brady did in his age 43 season was more than remarkable.

With a shortened offseason, a new team, new coaching staff and a new offensive scheme, Brady had 40 touchdowns and 4,633 yards. He was one of the the best NFL quarterbacks and he also won another Super Bowl and another Super Bowl MVP. At some point, we're going to have to conduct some tests on the man to determine if he's really human.

.@TomBrady takes home the ESPY for Best Athlete, Men's Sports 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ji7GszfDMy — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 11, 2021

With a year under his belt in Bruce Arians' offensive system and familiarity with all his offensive weapons, Brady has a chance to be an even better NFL quarterback in the 2021 season (imagine that!), which is why he edges Rodgers for the number two spot.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Ranking the NFL MVP third on the list is no slight to Aaron Rodgers, but more of a testament to the sheer amount of good NFL quarterback play. Rodgers had 48 touchdowns and 4,299 passing yards in 2020, and he only threw five interceptions. He was incredibly efficient and productive.

Rodgers' uncertain future in Green Bay, a minor expected regression after such a great season, and the aforementioned stellar play of other NFL quarterbacks sees him ranked third.

#4 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen was outstanding in the 2020 season. He cleaned up a lot of his accuracy issues, something he previously struggled with. Allen had 37 passing touchdowns and 4,544 passing yards. His improved play has made the Bills into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Pure talent will always be there for Allen. If Allen can continue to improve on his accuracy and limit his turnovers, he will remain a top-five NFL quarterback.

#5 - Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson's 2020 season is best summarized when split into two parts. During the first half of the 2020 season, Wilson was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

Unfortunately, the MVP hype died down as the season went on. The second half of the 2020 season saw Wilson and the Seahawks crumble. The offense was often ugly to watch. That being said, Wilson still finished with 40 touchdowns and 4,212 passing yards.

It's fair to assume Wilson will return to his level of greatness in 2021, but it will be interesting to see if any of the 2020 late-season struggles continue to plague Wilson and the Seahawks.

#6 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott had an insanely hot start to the 2020 season before he suffered an unfortunate season-ending injury. In only five games, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns. He was well on his way to his best season as an NFL quarterback before misfortune struck.

Prescott could be a little rusty to start the 2021 season, but, eventually, he will likely pick up right where he left off in 2020.

#7 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson isn't a top NFL quarterback when it comes to passing the ball and he regressed a little from his 2019 MVP season, but he's still absolutely electric on the field.

Jackson doesn't throw for a ton of yards and he doesn't throw a lot of touchdowns, but he's the best running quarterback in the NFL. In the last two seasons, Jackson ran for over 1,000 yards. He's clearly not your average NFL quarterback.

It should be noted that the lack of passing numbers for Jackson isn't all on him. The offensive scheme and a dearth of big-time weapons play a role in his passing numbers.

#8 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield took a big third-year jump in the 2020 season, throwing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions compared to his 2019 season when he threw 21 interceptions. Mayfield was efficient and led the Browns to 11 wins in 2020.

Mayfield may not put up flashy numbers like the other NFL quarterbacks on this list, but he's a solid all-round QB. There's no reason to think Mayfield won't continue to build on his excellent 2020 season this year.

#9 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert had an outstanding rookie season in 2020, throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in 15 games. His 31 touchdown passes set the rookie NFL passing touchdown record.

Keep in mind, Herbert's strong rookie campaign came with a poor offensive line in front of him. Yes, Herbert excelled under pressure, but getting him some help up front will be of great help, which is why we saw the Chargers actively seek out offensive line help in the 2021 offseason.

By the end of the 2021 season, Herbert could potentially rank even higher in the NFL quarterback rankings.

#10 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

For much of his career, Matthew Stafford has been plagued with little running game production, below-average Lions defenses and several coaching changes. Despite these obstacles, Stafford has been an above-average NFL quarterback for a decade. Last year, with a very poor Lions team, Stafford threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns in 16 games.

Now with the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay, you can bet Stafford's production will only increase, which makes him a top-ten NFL quarterback entering the 2021 season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha