NFL Trade Rumors: Will any team sign free-agent CB Richard Sherman before the trade deadline?

Something that Richard Sherman has been known for throughout his NFL career is making headlines. Some have been good and others not so good and the latest one has a somewhat feel-good factor.

After having seemingly sorted out all the off-field issues that have plagued him over the last six months, it is reported that several teams have inquired about his availability. Sherman has been working out and is in football shape as he looks to return to the league.

There have been numerous teams interested in his services with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his former team, the San Francisco 49ers are all reportedly interested in the former Legion of Boom defender.

The Cowboys have needed a star corner for years and with Sherman looking to make a comeback, he could slot straight in. Jerry Jones loves to make high-profile, flashy signings and Sherman certainly fits the bill.

The 49ers lost Jason Verrett this season and need to find a replacement. Kyle Shanahan has stated he would be interested in bringing the 33-year-old back.

As for the Raiders, their defense is relatively young and having a veteran in Sherman come in would be a great situation to be in for several young players. His knowledge and experience would be invaluable for anyone who wants to take a chance, but will they?

Will Sherman find a new NFL team?

Richard Sherman has his suitors, but will a team take a chance on a player with so many off-field issues?

Will he become a disruptive influence in a locker room, or will he be the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender? His talent is undeniable, but his demeanor at times and his willingness to let his emotions get the better of him could turn teams away from him.

But that is what you get from Richard Sherman. He is a little rough around the edges, but in return, a franchise is getting a future Hall of Fame cornerback who can shut down one side of the field by himself. Teams are too scared to throw in his direction.

Whether or not a team takes a chance on him remains to be seen, but there is no doubt he could help several teams immensely. But just who will take the leap and sign the veteran?

