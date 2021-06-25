Trades all 32 NFL teams must explore before the 2021 training camp

NFL training camps are set to begin next month, and there are still some NFL teams with (gaping?) holes to fill. There were some big off-season moves and a couple of teams went all in on roster shuffles, but there's still some work left to be done before the season kicks off.

NFL trade rumors for all 32 NFL teams

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The odds of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson being traded before training camps begin are slim. Watson is still going through his legal battle and Rodgers hasn't spoken to Green Bay, period.

With NFL training camps opening soon, here are trades that the 32 NFL teams must explore as they look to tie up some loose ends..

NFL trades that should happen before training camp - AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Offer: 2022 second-round pick for Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Buffalo has scoured the earth for a talented tight end. Philadelphia has had a tough time finding a trade partner for Zach Ertz. It's the perfect match.

The Bills have all the right pieces around their young quarterback, but even so, there's one missing: a reliable tight end. Buffalo is in a Super Bowl-or-bust NFL season in 2021, and adding Zach Ertz improves their odds of making a trip to SoFi Stadium.

Zach Ertz PPR fantasy points per game and rank among TEs since 2016



🔹 2020 - 7.0 (23rd)

🔹 2019 - 14.4 (4th)

🔹 2018 - 17.5 (2nd)

🔹 2017 - 14.5 (3rd)

🔹 2016 - 13.1 (3rd) pic.twitter.com/TB7N0AnPCg — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 8, 2021

The Bills are not going to be the only team looking to make a last-second offer for Ertz. Carson Wentz has put in a word with Ertz to come join him in Indianapolis. Buffalo has the upper hand, though, because the Colts will not offer as valuable a draft pick as the Bills.

Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III

Offer: 2022 third-round pick, 2023 second-round pick for Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III

Denver's been highly impressed with rookie running back Javonta Williams. They've parted ways with Philip Lindsay and could use more draft capital.

Meanwhile, Miami has been searching for a valid number one in their backfield who can run and catch the football. Melvin Gordon III will give Tua Tagovailoa another weapon both through the air and on the ground.

The Dolphins should make a relatively strong push towards Melvin Gordon III before or after training camp.

New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Offer: 2023 fourth-round pick and Stephon Gilmore for 2022 second-round pick and Vikings WR Adam Thielen

New England is one reliable wide receiver away from being a lethal offense in 2021 and Adam Thielen is one of the most reliable wideouts in the red zone in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins targeted Adam Thielen 25 times in the end zone last season 🎯



1st in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/w6nh8vbiDN — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 3, 2021

Stephon Gilmore is holding out for more money and Bill Belichick is unlikely to wait much longer to make a move. This trade is great for both sides because the Vikings are getting a top corner, and the Patriots are getting a reliable receiver.

Adam Thielen will give either Cam Newton or Mac Jones a strong presence at wide receiver and some comfort when throwing the football.

New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Offer: 2022 third-round pick, 2023 second-round pick for Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Boom-or-bust is the outlook for the second overall pick, Zach Wilson. The Jets did sign Corey Davis and drafted Elijah Moore. However, Wilson still needs one more piece to protect against being a bust.

It will take some work for the Jets to land Christian Kirk, though. The Cardinals are another team trying to surround their young quarterback with talent.

If the Jets can work their magic and land Christian Kirk, their wide receiver room will be filled with speed and serious threats.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Colin D'Cunha