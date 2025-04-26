Travis Hunter sends message to Shedeur Sanders on FaceTime after Browns draft Colorado QB on day 3 following monumental slide

The Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft fiasco was no less than a nightmare for many Colorado and Coach Prime fans. The Colorado quarterback was projected to be a top-five pick during the 2024 season, but what went down during the draft was something nobody imagined.

On day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur slid out of the first round and remained undrafted for both the second and third rounds. After a long wait of watching 143 names being called before him, including five quarterbacks: Cam Ward, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel, Sanders finally got the call from the Browns and was picked as the 144th overall pick.

Travis Hunter, his former Colorado teammate and close friend, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick and went to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When he heard the news of the Colorado star's selection, he was equally excited for Shedeur. Hunter was in a car at the time of the announcement and was on FaceTime with the Sanders clan when the news broke.

As soon as the announcer called out Shedeur Sanders' name, Travis Hunter expressed his happiness and said:

"Yes sir, my boy Shedeur to the Browns, let's get it, let's get it, i see, i see, let's get it," followed by a massive smile to the camera.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders were key parts of Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder and helped transform a 1-11 team in 2022 to a 9-3 team in 2024.

Damien Harris dissects reasons behind Shedeur Sanders snub from the first 3 rounds

Shedeur Sanders has been facing the spotlight during his college career, be it for taking too many sacks or because of his straightforward demeanor while giving interviews, which has often been perceived as arrogant.

However, former Alabama RB Damien Harris believes what happened with Coach Prime's son during the 2025 NFL Draft is a response to the changing era of college football. He highlighted how the kids in college get too much authority, and Shedeur was the scapegoat the league used to send a message:

“I think this is the NFL starting to take a stand with all the changes we’re seeing in the climate of college football," Harris spoke. "These kids have a lot of power, especially a kid like Shedeur, whose father happens to be Deion 'Prime Time' Sanders. Kids hold all the control and all the power when it comes to college football.”

"Whenever that starts to transcend and work its way in and leak and creep into the NFL that’s when the owners are gonna put their foot down, that’s when the league is gonna put its foot down and say, ‘Enough is enough'."

The Browns drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders this year. Fans would be interested to see the quarterback battle in Cleveland in 2025.

