Travis Kelce to pamper Taylor Swift with $24,500 luxury vacation in Europe: US Sun Report

Travis Kelce might be planning ahead of the Super Bowl already.

According to a recent report by the US Sun, the Kansas Chiefs City TE has a luxury vacation pre-planned for Taylor Swift. Apparently, Kelce has some time off planned for the Blank Space singer.

These small getaways seem like a good plan for the couple, who will be tapping into some luxury destinations.

"He booked some very nice hotels suits and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," the source told the Sun. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."

The total cost of the trip will be approximately $24,500.

The trip will begin with a stay in Paris, where Kelce has reportedly booked a deluxe at the iconic Four Seasons George V, which costs around $6,300 a night.

More locations picked by Kelce include the Hotel Principe de Savoia, which can cost them $6,200 for a night, before they head to Lake Como.

The most expensive location, however, is their quick top in Rome.

As per the Sun, Travis and Swift will be staying at the luxurious Hotel de Russie, where the suite will cost Travis Kelce and Swift $12,000.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proud of their new romance

While dating in public view, Travis Kelce and Swift have always tried to maintain their privacy.

However, the couple isn't afraid to support each other proudly.

Swift, despite her packed schedule, has turned up for multiple Kansas City Chiefs games in 2023. Kelce has also been to the singer's Eras Tour concert in Argentina.

Swift spoke of the same in her interview with TIMES, explaining how important it is that they continue to support and cheer the other on.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other".

As the 2023 NFL season progresses and the NFL playoffs near, one can expect more appearances together from the new power couple.