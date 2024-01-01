Travis Kelce Pfizer vaccine: Comparing Chiefs star's endorsement vs NFL salary

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the most marketable players in the NFL. The perennial All-Pro pass catcher is known for his talent and flamboyance off the field.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that Kelce is one of the players who make the most in annual endorsement deals. This article will examine Kelce's Pfizer endorsement, yearly salary, career earnings, and more. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much does Travis Kelce earn from his Pfizer endorsement?

Travis Kelce reportedly got a cool $20 million to endorse the Pfizer brand in various ways. The future Hall of Famer is the face of Pfizer in the NFL, and he represents the brands in their nationwide ads.

Kelce's Pfizer endorsement isn't everyone's cup of tea, as evidenced by how Aaron Rodgers trolled him earlier in the season. Rodgers referred to Kelce as "Mr. Pfizer" on the Pat McAfee Show in a viral segment on social media. We're sure Travis isn't complaining as he smiles to the bank on a stellar endorsement from the brand.

Travis Kelce's annual salary with the Kansas City Chiefs

According to Spotrac, Kelce earns $14,312,500 per year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the league, and he is currently on a four-year, $57,250,000 contract with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Kelce's contract includes guarantees of $22,750,000 ($20,750,000 was guaranteed at signing). The future Hall of Famer is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Travis Kelce's career earnings

Also, according to Spotrac, Kelce has earned $77,032,220 in his 11-year NFL career. Kelce has spent the entirety of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he has built quite the resume.

The University of Cincinnati alum would have earned $107,282,220 by the time his current contract with the Chiefs expires. Kelce remains the torchbearer for pass-catching tight ends in the NFL and has earned a decent amount doing his job.

Travis Kelce's net worth 2023

According to Business Insider, Kelce is worth an estimated $30 Million. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has earned most of his net worth from his NFL contracts. Kelce has also earned a decent amount from endorsements and smart investment moves.

Kelce is one of the most popular faces in the NFL, as he is one of the reigning Super Bowl champions. He's in a relationship with Taylor Swift and has had charisma for days, making him a marketer's dream.

