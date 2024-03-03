Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce is among the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL, but his journey to get there wasn't smooth.

Before getting drafted by the Chiefs, Kelce was a star at the University of Cincinnati. However, there was a red flag about him that teams at the Scouting Combine were interested in knowing more about.

The Dallas Cowboys interviewed Kelce to understand why he was suspended by the school in 2010. Kelce revealed he didn't play the entire year after he failed a drug test, which turned out to be marijuana.

Kelce spoke to his brother Jason on The New Height's Podcast about his interview with the Cowboys.

“At the combine," Kelce said, "I had some bad interviews. The Cowboys, they were kind of pressing me about having this red flag of missing a year, smoking weed. I don’t know if I was having a bad morning, I was just basicially just, I don’t even know if I want to say this, it ended really fast."

"I just basically said if you guys think that I’m going to be that kind of guy or if you’re still questioning if I’m still that person after everything that I’ve battled through to get to where I am now from missing a season, then you guys should probably go somewhere else and pick someone else. That is exactly what they did.”

Travis Kelce's interview didn't hold Chiefs back

Had the Cowboys known the kind of player Travis Kelce would turn out to be, they'd have drafted him regardless of how the interview went. But they didn't.

However, the Chiefs capitalized on the opportunity and the rest they say is history.

Now an 11-year veteran of the NFL with three Super Bowl rings, Kelce has taken all before him. With 11,328 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns on 907 receptions, Kelce has been crucial to the Chiefs' three Super Bowls in the last five years.

While the Cowboys will no doubt be left lamenting that they let Kelce slip through their fingers, the Chiefs are happy they did.