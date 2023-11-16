Travis Kelce's body language had major flaw during viral Taylor Swift kiss, expert claims

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are one of the most talked about couples on social media. The All-Pro tight end and the 12-time Grammy winner have been seen in public regularly for the last couple of months. Kelce was spotted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the Chiefs bye week to spend time with Swift.

After one of her performances, she ran towards him and embraced him which led to a kiss. It looked as though it proved their love but body language expert Judi James says otherwise. When asked by Metro.co.uk about the kiss, James pointed out a major flaw:

“There seemed to be no doubt that this was Taylor’s open declaration of love for Kelce, but the football star didn’t quite seemed to have got the memo when it came to sweeping her up in his arms a la Kevin Costner and carrying her off into the Green Room.”

James added:

“Kelce stood with his arms hanging down at his sides but he did respond to her embrace by putting his arms around her waist and then rocking her from side to side as they kissed.

"But he should have picked her up in his arms for the full, rom-com happy ending because this gesture did make her look like the fan of him when it should have been him dashing to her as the fan of her.”

Kelce was there at the concert in a VIP box with Swift's 71 year old dad Scott, having fun amongst the crowd in the South American city. The pop superstar has been seen at four Kansas City Chiefs games this season in a suite with Donna Kelce, Travis' mom.

Travis Kelce's dating history

Travis Kelce with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole in 2018

Before dating the 'Labyrinth' singer, Kelce had been in some previous relationships. His first known girlfriend came from his 2016 E! reality show Catching Kelce as Maya Benberry won the competition. However, the couple lasted only eight months before splitting up.

The two-time Super Bowl winner dated sTV personality Kayla Nicole beginning in 2017 in an on-and-off relationship. Their relationship ended last May as there were rumors of financial woes on the part of Kelce, which he denied.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift age difference

Although age is nothing but a number, Travis Kelce is 34 years old while Taylor Swift is a year younger at 33. In fact, both were born in 1989, which happens to be the name of Swift's fifth studio album. She released '1989 (Taylor's Version)' last month. She'll turn 34 next month.