Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole pessimistic over Aaron Rodgers’ return from Achilles injury

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is uncertain as to whether Aaron Rodgers will be able to play football again.

Rodgers was making his Jets debut on Monday Night Football at home against the Buffalo Bills. It was a highly anticipated game, and a highly anticipated debut for Rodgers. But just four plays into the game, he was helped off the field due to an injury.

Rodgers ended up getting carted off the field and on Tuesday, it was confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles and his season was over.

After the injury, Nicole took to X and shared her disappointment about the injury and wondered if this was the last time Rodgers would play.

"An Achilles injury at this age is going to be so hard to come back from. Hoping this isn’t the last time we see him suit up."

Kayla Nicole is not the only person to have that thought after Aaron Rodgers' injury. At age 39, there was already some talk on whether this would be the last season Rodgers will play.

Now, after tearing his Achilles, Rodgers will need to undergo months of rehab to even get back into potential shape to play football. And whether or not he will want to do that at age 40 next season is uncertain.

Aaron Rodgers had planned to play for a few more years

After Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, some thought it would be a one-and-done. However, Rodgers did sign a two-year deal and after it, he said it would be a disservice for him to not play multiple seasons.

“The Jets gave up a lot for me, so to play just one year, I think, would be a disservice. Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? It's more than that. It's how my body feels.”

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh also had a very similar comment to make. During the training camp, he said he expects Rodgers to play multiple years with the team.

“I would be shocked if he didn't play multiple years. I mean, he looks like a little kid out there.”

Ultimately, after this injury, the future of Aaron Rodgers is now in question.

When will Aaron Rodgers return to action?

Rodgers has time and again stressed that he didn't move to the Jets on a one-and-done deal.

He also agreed to shave $35 million off his initial $110 million contract to give the Jets some room to manoeuvre, which points to Rodgers wanting to stay in the Big Apple a little while longer.

With the four-time NFL MVP out for the year, Jets fans will expect Rodgers to through rehab, which Pat McAfee pointed out will likely take about eight months.