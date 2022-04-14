"Go date your momma then!" - Travis Kelce's girlfriend Kayla Nicole destroys Cam Newton over sexist take

Cam Newton's misogynistic comments about women have made the rounds. Now the girlfriend of one of the NFL's best players is chiming in to give her opinion.

Newton was a recent guest on Barstool Sports' "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. While on the podcast, he made disparaging comments about women needing to "cater to a man's needs" as well as knowing when to be quiet.

Kayla Nicole, girlfriend of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, has responded to the comments, and she did not hold back, saying the following:

"This man said that you need to be able to cook and know when to be quiet. Because that's what his momma did. Like, boy! Go date your momma then!"

Kayla then continued to eviscerate Newton further with the following comment:

"The obsession with women being able to cook is truly comical. Cause it's like if your palate is so superior, date a Michelin star chef then Bozo. Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far?"

And for clarity, here are Newton's comments in totality that he made on the podcast about women:

“I had a perfect, perfect example of what a man was like in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now, and it's a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household, my mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b*tch, a woman, okay? A bad b*tch is a person who's just (like), 'Girl, I'm a bad b*tch. I'm doing this, I'm doing that, I look the part, but I don't act the part.’ And there's a lot of women who are bad b*tches."

Newton then continued his diatribe against women:

"And I say b*tches in a way not to degrade women. But just to go off the esthetic of what they deem is a boss chick. Now, a woman, for me, is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man's needs, right? And I think a lot of times, when you get that esthetic of like, ‘I’m a boss b*tch. I'm a bad b*tch, I’m this, or I’m that. But you can't cook? Okay, you don't know when to be quiet. You don't know how to allow a man to lead.”

Will Cam Newton's recent comments cause teams to avoid signing him?

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Newton began last season on the free-agent market after he was beaten out by rookie Mac Jones for the starting quarterback position with the New England Patriots.

After spending weeks as a free agent, his former team, the Carolina Panthers, signed him because the incumbent signal caller, Sam Darnold, was struggling.

Cam's time in Carolina did not go well, and he is, once again, a free agent. Will the recent sexist comments made by the former Heisman Trophy winner cause a team not to sign him?

The unfortunate answer to this question would, for most teams, be no. Over time, the NFL has proven to be a league based on one thing: winning.

Owners in the league have shown, time after time, that, if a player can help their team win, then they are more than willing to overlook certain off-the-field issues.

Years ago, the Dallas Cowboys signed former defensive end Greg Hardy after he'd been facing a possible suspension over alleged domestic violence. In 2014, Hardy was convicted on charges that he threw his then-girlfriend on a sofa covered with semi-automatic weapons and made threats to kill her.

Despite these charges, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still signed him because his play on the field was considered better than average.

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has made a name for himself off the field for being a malcontent and has allegations of sexual assault, assault, and fraud.

He has also been a nuisance in several locker rooms, and his most recent tirade got him released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miller @mmmmillah Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios https://t.co/RGhSYpyrOu

Cam Newton's comments about women were ignorant and misguided. But if the past is an indicator of the future, then his words alone won't stop teams from signing him...if they think he is still worth his salt as a quarterback in the NFL.

