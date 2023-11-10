Travis Kelce has found himself being recognized off the field a lot more this season than in recent years. The two-time Super Bowl winner is front and center in many endorsement deals thanks to his popularity and one such endorsement is for the pharmaceutical company, Pfizer.

While some have praised Kelce's deal with the company, others aren't at all pleased. One such person is actor and comedian, Rob Schneider. The former "SNL" star took to Twitter (X) to express his anger with the four-time All-Pro tight end:

"Dear Travis Kelce, you shilling for a corrupt and criminal company, is disgraceful. Knowing that young students who play sports are susceptible to getting Myocarditis from this Shot that has been proven to not stop transmission or infection makes you a soulless person."

Schneider isn't the only one to come after Kelce for representing Pfizer. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" last month and mentioned it. The Chiefs faced the Jets at MetLife Stadium in early October and Rodgers talked about Travis Kelce's performance in the game:

“Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit. He didn’t have his crazy impact game, obviously, he didn’t have his yards and stuff.”

Kelce responded to Rodgers' "Mr. Pfizer's comments days later at a press conference:

“Who knew I’d get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson & Johnson family over there."

Aaron Rodgers then challenged Kelce to a debate after hearing the Chiefs tight end's response. However, it doesn't seem that a debate between the two is happening anytime soon as Kelce stated that "he's not a debater."

Pfizer getting someone like the 34-year-old to be their spokesperson came with a sizeable cost and Travis Kelce received $20 million in the deal with the company.

Travis Kelce's 2023 season on and off the field

Besides the huge endorsement deal with Pfizer, Kelce has been in the headlines for his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Swift has attended four Chiefs games this season, with her most one being in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There are reports that the Kansas City Chiefs star will be in South America as Swift's Eras Tour kicks off in Argentina this month. The Chiefs are on a bye in Week 10 after winning in Germany over the Miami Dolphins, moving their record to 7-2.

Kelce will fly back ahead of the team's Week 11 game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch from last season. He will also face his older brother, Jason Kelce, in that game.