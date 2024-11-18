Travis Kelce stats today: Chiefs TE's receiving yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a slow start to the 2024 season. Whether it is mere age or the toll of superstardom catching up to him, the tight end's performances so far portray a very concerning situation.

Only twice has he grabbed double-digit passes and once hit at least 100 yards. He has also yet to have a multiple-touchdown game.

It doesn't seem to have mattered so far, as the Kansas City Chiefs won their first nine games on the strength of their rejuvenated WR corps and monstrous defense. But at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they must have needed their "safety valve" badly.

So, how did Kelce fare in this game?

Travis Kelce stats vs Bills

Here is Travis Kelce's statline for today:

Receptions: 2

Receiving yards: 8

Touchdowns: 0

This is not the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler’s worst game of the season, as he had just a single five-yard reception in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, seeing him get completely shut down by the Bills’ defense was a harrowing sight to behold.

Even his two supposed backups performed better than him. Noah Gray caught four passes for 23 yards and had a couple of touchdowns, while Peyton Hendershot, a career benchwarmer and practice player, had a tightly contested 11-yard catch.

It is a good thing that general manager Brett Veach drafted Jared Wiley in the fourth round of this year’s draft because Kelce simply cannot dominate games as often as he used to. Moving forward, the Chiefs may be using a “committee” approach to their tight ends, just as they have been doing with their wide receivers ever since Tyreek Hill left for the Dolphins in 2022.

But back to the game, Kelce is not the only reason for the Chiefs’ 30-21 loss. The ground game also disappeared, as even though Kareem Hunt led all rushers with 60 yards, none of his cohorts managed even five, with the next-best one being wide receiver Mecole Hardman with nine.

By contrast, all the Bills’ three running backs easily hit at least 10, with James Cook leading the way with two touchdowns despite covering only 20 yards.

The offensive line did itself no favors either with two sacks allowed on Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, their counterparts held Chris Jones and company without even one, allowing Josh Allen to feed Khalil Shakir and company in the sir with impunity to the tune of 262 yards and a touchdown against an interception.

