Travis Kelce Stats Tonight: How did the Chiefs TE fare against Eagles in Super Bowl LIX?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived at Ceasars Superdome with a mission: becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The opponent was the Philadelphia Eagles, a team Kelce and Co. beat in the big game two years ago at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The first half of this game was dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles from start to finish, as Nick Sirianni's team scored 24 unanswered points. Travis Kelce couldn't do much, as Patrick Mahomes only recorded 33 passing yards for the Chiefs.

Kansas City entered the game urged to score fast if they wanted to stay alive. However, the Eagles didn't take their foot off the gas and kept pushing and pressing the Chiefs, capturing Patrick Mahomes three times (six in total), shutting him and Travis Kelce down.

The Eagles scored two more touchdowns in the second half to have a 40-6 lead with 8:01 left on the clock. It wasn't until they extended their lead to 34-0 that Patrick Mahomes showed signs of life.

He connected with Travis Kelce trying to work their magic, and it eventually did. Xavier Worthy scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 34-6, but after a failed two-point conversion, the Chiefs lost momentum. Not even his connection with Kelce could help the Chiefs, who succumbed to a well-oiled Eagles that damaged them in several ways.

The Chiefs tried to make a late comeback attempt, scoring two touchdowns to cut the lead to 40-22, but it wasn't enough.

Travis Kelce's stats today vs. Eagles

Below, you can find a summary of Travis Kelce's stats for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LXI, the final game of the 2024 NFL season.

Targets: 6

Receptions: 4

Yards: 39

AVG: 9.8

TD: 0

LNG: 13

After a slow start, the Chiefs never took off while the Eagles were the complete opposite. They were far more aggressive and intelligent to secure this win. Two years after their first duel against the Chiefs, they took revenge with a 40-6 result to win the second Super Bowl in team history and the first in Saquon Barkley's career.

Kelce was linked with a potential retirement after this season and perhaps this result makes the decision easier. The Chiefs only lost two games in the entire 2024 NFL season, but this is definitely the most painful, not only because of the huge deficit but the place and moment it is coming.

