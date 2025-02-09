Travis Kelce Super Bowl LIX projections: Pick and predictions for Chiefs TE

Super Bowl LIX is finally here and Travis Kelce is among the many big names expected to have a starring role in the championship game. The Chiefs tight end has made it a habit to elevate his performances when the stakes are raised. After finishing with just 823 yards in the regular season, statistically his worst output since he became a starter in Kansas City, he notched up a 100-yard game in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans.

He is Patrick Mahomes' most trusted receiver and has been a constant, along with Andy Reid and the quarterback, in the Chiefs' dynastic offense. As Kansas City tries to win its third straight Super Bowl and the fourth overall of this era, it is a sure bet that Travis Kelce will have a prominent role in some way. Here we look at some of the picks and predictions.

Super Bowl LIX projections for Travis Kelce

Odds, stats prediction

Betting platforms know how important Travis Kelce is in the Chiefs' offense and accordingly many are offering great odds speculating how many yards he will get in Super Bowl LIX. Most of them are offering it in the 60s, ranging from just over the mark to nearer to 70. FanDuel is offering a pick of -110 for 60.5 yards, which is the lowest within that extent.

Getting above 60 yards seems like a solid pick since he has eclipsed that number in each of his previous three Super Bowl appearances. In last year's overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, he had 9 receptions for 93 yards. Given that the Chiefs had 34 receptions in total and amassed 333 yards, Travis Kelce accounted for more than a quarter of Kansas City's offensive output.

Betting on a touchdown might be a riskier move. He did not have any in 2024 either as defenses are warier of him in the endzone, even though it conversely leaves other receivers uncovered. In the open field, however, where he has the opportunity to slot into unmarked spaces, he is lethal and that accounts for his production. We predict he will get more than 60.5 yards in Super Bowl LIX.

Prediction for the game

The Chiefs and the Eagles meet for the second time in two years. Super Bowl LIX is a repeat of Super Bowl LVII, which Kansas City won by edging Philadelphia 38-35.

The Chiefs have the best record in the league coming into this game. They lost just two games in the regular season and one of them was in the final match when they rested all their starters after having clinched the top spot in the AFC already. The Eagles were not too shabby either finishing 14-3, which was enough to secure the second seed in the NFC.

Looking into statistics, Philadelphia has the edge in points and yardage scored and allowed. However, Kansas City did not lose a single one-score game all year and it indicates that they have the required nous to pull ahead in a close game.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are experienced campaigners, who know how to win under pressure at the highest level. Head coach Andy Reid is one of the greatest play-callers in the history of the NFL. While Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and their many offensive and defensive weapons, give the Eagles a statistical advantage, they do not have the experience of lifting the Lombardi Trophy like the Chiefs' players do.

We expect another close game in Super Bowl LIX. One knows that Kansas City's winning streak will end someday. It is the natural law that every dynasty must end. However, betting against Travis Kelce and the reigning champions with the best record seems like a risky move. It has not paid off all season and we expect the Eagles to be just the latest team to fall to the Chiefs' juggernaut, winning another one-score game 23-20.

