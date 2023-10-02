Tre’Davious White injury replacements: 5 players Bills should target after star CB’s injury

Just when Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was doing well following his ACL injury, he is facing yet another uphill climb with a ruptured Achilles. The All-Pro defensive back suffered the non-contact injury during their Week 4 matchup against their division rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

He went down the field after covering Tyreek Hill and threw his helmet away while team personnel attended to him. He was carted off Highmark Stadium. Bills players and coaches thought of him during their respective post-game press conferences.

While Tre’Davious White faces another rehabilitation journey, football goes on for the Bills. They can proceed with their remaining depth chart, granted that White will be ruled out for the season. Buffalo can also sign free-agent cornerbacks or trade for players who can help sustain their highly-rated pass defense.

5 Players Bills must target to replace Tre’Davious White

Losing Tre’Davious White is a big blow to the Bills. Four years ago, he led the league in interceptions, making him a First Team All-Pro member. He was also Second Team All-Pro in 2020 after finishing with 44 tackles, three interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

Therefore, replacing him won’t be easy, especially with the season already underway. While the Bills can still get some quality cornerbacks in the free-agent market, they’re more of placeholders to hold the fort this season.

While nothing is sure about his condition, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington tweeted that an MRI will confirm his injury’s severity. Those who have been watching the league for so long, though, know what will likely happen after seeing how he went down. It’s like what happened to Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 against, ironically, the Bills.

Given that he could be out for the season, Taron Johnson will likely see increased playing time. But if they think Johnson isn’t enough, here are five cornerbacks Buffalo can sign or trade for to fill in Tre’Davious White’s roster spot.

#1 Byron Jones

White is under contract with the Buffalo Bills until 2025. However, there’s a potential out after this season. Will they consider cutting the oft-injured cornerback before the 2024 NFL season despite the talent he shows every time he plays?

Buffalo will most likely honor Tre’Davious White’s contract until it ends. Therefore, they will need a short-term replacement while he’s gone for another season. Byron Jones fits the bill because he has been an All-Pro in 2018.

If the Bills will gamble with Jones, they must ensure he has recovered from the Achilles injury that sidelined him last season. His experience gives him an edge in learning defensive coordinator/head coach Sean McDermott’s system.

#2 Casey Hayward

Last month, NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that veteran cornerback Casey Hayward has been medically cleared to play again. He signed a two-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 offseason. However, he was released after a failed physical following a shoulder injury.

Hayward has the smarts to fill in for Tre’Davious White. In 11 NFL seasons, he has been a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. He also led the league in interceptions seven years ago. In his last full year (2021), he had 39 solo tackles, nine passes defended, and an interception for the Las Vegas Raiders.

#3 Kyle Fuller

A torn ACL limited Kyle Fuller to one game with the Baltimore Ravens last season. However, he’s among the game’s best when healthy. In 2021, he had 40 solo tackles and four pass deflections in 16 games for the Denver Broncos.

His best year in the NFL came in 2018 when he had a league-leading seven interceptions, earning him a Second Team All-Pro spot. His health will be the biggest concern if the Bills sign him to replace Tre’Davious White, but they will get a quality veteran cornerback if they go with him.

#4 Trade for Martin Emerson Jr.

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defensive units in the NFL. They get power up front thanks to Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za’Darius Smith.

However, they also have an elite secondary with Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Grant Delpit, and Juan Thornhill. Apart from this quarter, Martin Emerson Jr. is one of their players making waves with minimal fanfare.

Last season, he didn’t give more than 23 yards per catch in a game. He also limited Tee Higgins to zero receptions during their Week 1 encounter.

Since Emerson is one of Cleveland’s budding defensive stars, Buffalo might have to give up a lot to acquire him as Tre’Davious White’s replacement. However, if the Bills can somehow pull off a trade for him, he's more of a long-term investment.

#5 Trade for J.C. Jackson

Jackson had 25 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons. However, he struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract. Michael Davis took over from him and he never regained the starting role.

His ruptured patellar tendon didn’t help his cause either. That injury limited him to six games last season. He made it back in time for the 2023 season opener but was still relegated to the bench. An arrest warrant from a speeding charge then made him inactive for their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jackson admitted that he’s not 100 percent healthy, but the Bills can take a gamble on him, given that Tre’Davious White will be out for a while. Buffalo must address his looming cap hits of $19 million each from 2024 to 2026 if they decide to trade for him.