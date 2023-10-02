Tre’Davious White injury update: When could Bills CB return after injury in Week 4 vs Dolphins?

Tre'Davious White might have potentially suffered a serious Achilles injury during the Week 4 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, and the early prognosis is not good for the cornerback.

While there's still no official confirmation, which will only come on Monday when he takes an MRI, the Buffalo Bills think they're going to be without Tre'Davious White for the season.

Tre’Davious White injury update

The Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered an Achilles injury during the third quarter of the 48-20 win by the Buffalo Bills over the Miami Dolphins. White threw his helmet in clear frustration right after the play, almost as if he knew what had happened to him.

The team instantly gathered around him as he was placed on the cart to leave the field. The general feeling at the moment was that, even with the Bills dominating an undefeated division rival, everybody was sad for White to once again suffer a serious injury.

Tre’Davious White return timeline explored

If the MRI confirms that the cornerback suffered a torn Achilles, then he will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season, with an expected return around training camp in July 2024.

Another star player who suffered a torn Achilles this season is Aaron Rodgers, whose 2023 year with the New York Jets lasted only four plays against the same Bills in Week 1. Although the quarterback has repeatedly said that he still held hopes of playing in the 2023 season, it's incredibly unlikely for this to happen due to the nature of the injury.

Tre’Davious White injury history

Sadly, this would not be the first time of a non-contact injury ending his season prematurely.

In 2021, he tore his ACL in a game against the New Orleans Saints and had to miss the remainder of the season. He was badly missed as the Bills' season ended in a heartbreak loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the 2021-22 playoffs.

He returned late in the 2022 season to help Buffalo's playoff push, but he was far from his best. It seemed White was getting back to his best in 2023, only for the Achilles tear to end his plans once again.