Trent Dilfer net worth: How much is former Ravens QB worth in 2023?

Trent Dilfer is considered one of the least impressive quarterbacks to ever win a Super Bowl, to the point that he was let go by the team he won it with.

In 2000, he was initially the backup to Tony Banks, but was promoted to the starting lineup halfway through the season. He performed decently in the postseason, establishing himself as one of the better "game managers" in football on the way to winning Super Bowl XXXV with 12 of 25 passes completed, 153 yards, and a touchdown.

Dilfer never reached a playoff game after that. Still, he made $27 million on the field by the time he retired in 2008.

His first contract was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for eight years and worth $16.5 million. He threw for over 2,500 yards in four straight seasons and made his only Pro Bowl there (1997, the first quarterback from the team to do so), but a problem with interceptions (he threw more of them than touchdowns in the first two of said 2,500-yard seasons) and generally incosistent play led to him being released.

He soon found his way to Baltimore, signing for $1 million for a year. After winning the Super Bowl, however, he was not retained, and instead joined the Seattle Seahawks as Matt Hasselbeck's backup. Initially signed for a year in a contract worth $1 million. However, he soon received a $8 million deal with a four-year extension.

Dilfer lasted three seasons under the new deal before being traded to Cleveland. Upon joining the Browns, he received a $7.5 million extension with a $2.1 million signing bonus, but he lasted just one year before being sent to the San Francisco 49ers, where he would end his career.

Upon retirement, he joined ESPN as analyst. Not much is known about his earnings at the network. However, what is known is that, amidst a talent exodus in 2016, he was retained for at least another year, but eventually departed for Fox Sports, where he would close out his analyst earnings at $12 million.

Dilfer eventually returned to football in 2019 as the head coach of Lipscomb Academy. He lasted four seasons before joining the collegiate ranks at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. With the Blazers, he will earn $6.5 million over five years.

What are the expectations of Trent Dilfer's collegiate coaching debut?

The UAB Blazers have high expectations of Dilfer, as he has been known to be a highly passionate coach since his high school days. In a press release, the school's athletic director, Mark Ingram, made the team's goals under him very clear:

"Trent is a proven winner on and off the field at all levels and will be a tremendous leader for our program. He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who played the game at its highest level for many years, and he has coached some of the top quarterbacks who are currently NFL franchise players."

He added:

"Trent's goals and vision for our program is to lead UAB to the College Football Playoff and we have no doubt that he is the right coach to lead our transition in the American Athletic Conference."

Only time will tell if he fulfills that promise, but so far he has not been mired in controversy, unlike fellow FBS coaching newcomer Deion Sanders.

