TreVeyon Henderson vs. Omarion Hampton: Comparing star RBs’ college stats, 40-yard dash time, and 2025 NFL Combine performance

Omarion Hampton of North Carolina and TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State are only two of the outstanding array of gifted running backs in this 2025 NFL draft class. Before Saturday's on-field activities at the 2025 NFL Combine, Hampton and Henderson were both predicted to post impressive 40-yard dash speeds and good jump performances, which could solidify their credentials as potential first-round picks. Well, they didn't disappoint.

Even before he attended the combine at Indianapolis, Hampton appeared to be in the ascendancy as many analysts considered him to be a first-rounder. Then, he went on to display good speed and explosiveness during the drills.

Hampton, who is 6' and 221 pounds, had an impressive vertical leap of 38 inches and a second-best 10-foot-10 broad jump. His potential as a three-way weapon in the NFL with a combination of size, speed, and power was confirmed when he later ran a 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds.

TreVeyon Henderson had an outstanding performance at the combine as well, blazing a 40-yard sprint in 4.43 seconds and an impressive 10-yard split of 1.52 seconds. He added leaps of 38.5 inches in the vertical jump and a 10-foot-8 broad jump to his total assessment numbers.

Comparing TreVeyon Henderson and Omari Hampton's college stats

Given his excellent performance while playing for the Buckeyes in college, it is not surprising that TreVeyon Henderson is among the top-ranked running back prospects in this year's draft.

In his first season in 2021, the 5-foot-10, 202-pound back accumulated 1,248 yards and 19 touchdowns.

While he struggled with injuries in 2022, playing only eight games, he had a successful 2023 season, amassing 926 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. His 2023 performance cemented his outstanding potential as one of the nation's top running back prospects and earned him a spot on the first team of the Big Ten.

Henderson solidified his place in Ohio State's illustrious running back heritage with 1,016 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns in his final 2024 season, bringing his career totals to 3,761 rushing yards and 48 total touchdowns.

Omari Hampton gained considerable playing time as a true freshman in 2022, rushing 88 times for 401 yards, and six touchdowns in 13 games, including four starts. In addition, he had six catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Hampton significantly excelled in his sophomore season, accumulating 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished as a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and was named to the Walter Camp First-Team All-American team for that performance.

He had a run of six consecutive games with at least 100 yards in 2024, which was his best season in college. He finished with 36 running touchdowns and 3565 rushing yards before he left North Carolina.

