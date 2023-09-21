Trevon Diggs injury replacements: 3 players Cowboys should target after star CB's season-ending injury

Trevon Diggs suffered a knee injury in a 1-v-1 drill during the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday practice and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

The cornerback recently signed a $97 million, five-year deal and was part of the excellent start to the season by the Cowboys' defense. Now, he'll have to watch from the outside as Dallas continues their quest to return to their first Super Bowl in almost 30 years.

Players of Diggs' caliber won't be found in the market in September, but the Cowboys could at least mitigate the issue. Check out three options for Dallas after Trevon Diggs' injury:

3 options for the Dallas Cowboys to replace Trevon Diggs

1 - Bradley Roby

Roby was a surprise cut by the New Orleans Saints when they were releasing players to make the 53-man roster, and he has not signed with any team yet, possibly waiting for a true contender to come calling late in the season.

Roby has more than enough experience, could fit into Dan Quinn's scheme, and would not have a huge burden to fill as Stephon Gilmore is the team's de facto CB1. If the Cowboys are really all-in, then Roby is the first name they should call.

2 - Greedy Williams

Now, don't get me wrong - there's an abysm of quality between Williams and Trevon Diggs. The idea here is for the team to take a flyer in a talented cornerback while they navigate the regular season, and if anything pays off, they can count on him as a depth player.

Williams wouldn't slot in as a starter, but Dan Quinn is a name you would trust to take the best out of his players.

3 - Anthony Averett

Averett is a mix of both options above. A player who has some experience playing in the league that could see a good role in Dan Quinn's system, but he's not going to be the solution to any problems caused by Diggs' absence.

At this point of the season, though, who would be? You won't find starter-caliber cornerbacks in the league in late September. Either sign Roby or take a gamble on free agency.