Cowboys' Trevon Diggs has more interceptions than 12 NFL teams

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made his first Pro Bowl in just his second season in the NFL. Diggs leads the league with 11 interceptions and in passes defended with 21.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Interceptions in first 27 NFL games:



Ronde Barber: 3

Darrell Green: 4

Jalen Ramsey: 4

Rod Woodson: 5

Ty Law: 6

Patrick Peterson: 6

Charles Woodson: 6

Deion Sanders: 6

Darrelle Revis: 7

Richard Sherman: 8

Champ Bailey: 8

Aeneas Williams: 8

Aqib Talib: 9

He has 11 interceptions, more than 12 teams in the league. These teams are (team interceptions in parentheses):

Two other teams - the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles - each have 11 interceptions as a team.

The Dallas cornerback also leads the NFL in interception return yards with 142. In the franchise's 62-year history, Diggs is tied for the most interceptions in a single season.

He is tied with former Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls, who had 11 interceptions in 1981. Walls led the league in interceptions and, also, made his first Pro Bowl that year.

Field Yates @FieldYates Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is now up to 11 interceptions this season.



Diggs was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month back in September and NFC Defensive Player of the Week back in Week 4.

The Cowboys hosted the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, and Diggs had two interceptions off of quarterback Sam Darnold. Dallas won the game by a score of 36-28 over Carolina.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Most interceptions in single season since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger



Lester Hayes, 13, 1980

Emmitt Thomas, 12, 1974

Mike Reinfeldt, 12, 1979

Bill Bradley, 11, 1971

Mel Blount, 11, 1975

Everson Walls, 11, 1981*

Trevon Diggs, 11, 2021*



No other defensive player in the league has double-digit interceptions like Diggs, and the closest player on the list is New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson with seven.

With two games left in the 2021 season, Diggs could challenge for the most interceptions in a single season.

Can Trevon Diggs break the single-season INT record?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

Now that Diggs is tied for the Cowboys’ franchise record for interceptions in a season, it becomes a natural question: Could he go after the NFL record for interceptions in a season? The record holder is Hall of Fame defensive back Dick “Night Train” Lane with 15 interceptions back in 1952.

Hayden Reel @HaydenReeI Because Trevon Diggs is getting close to his INT record I implore everyone to go look up highlights of Night Train Lane Because Trevon Diggs is getting close to his INT record I implore everyone to go look up highlights of Night Train Lane

In order for Diggs to even tie the record, he would need, at least, two interceptions per game to tie the record. A game like the one he had versus the Panthers would have to be duplicated, one game with three interceptions, or four, in one.

Only 12 players in NFL history have four interceptions in a game, the last of whom was Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall versus the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2010 season.

Vic Damone the III @Myke_Luciano S/O to Dangelo Hall wit 4 picks, one for a TD S/O to Dangelo Hall wit 4 picks, one for a TD

There is still hope for Diggs to match or surpass Lane’s record.

