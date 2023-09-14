Trevor Lawrence or Tua Tagovailoa: Who should I start in fantasy football week 2?

Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa are off to great starts following their breakout 2022 seasons. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars opened their 2023 campaign with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars scored 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points to beat their division rivals.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins came from behind in the final quarter to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. Both performances make them hot candidates among their fantasy football owners for the starting quarterback position.

So, if you're playing in a two-quarterback league and have both in your roster, who will give you more points in Week 2?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Trevor Lawrence a good fantasy pick?

Trevor Lawrence - AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence finally showed his potential when Doug Pederson took over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, the Clemson product had 387 completions for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.

The scary part for the entire NFL is that he will only get better with more experience. He already led the Jaguars to a division title and a playoff win last season, giving him a ton of wisdom to improve his craft. One of the lessons he learned was composure, which was evident in their Week 1 triumph over the Colts.

Lawrence ended the season opener with 24 completions for 241 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. It’s a respectable stat line, considering that they last played eight months ago. Beyond the numbers, he's already manifesting tremendous command over the squad.

With his teammates respecting his mind and talent, he will continue to rack up fantasy points throughout the 2023 season. Therefore, you have a competitive option at quarterback if you have him on your fantasy roster.

His mobility on the ground makes him a dynamic fantasy football starting quarterback. He has 625 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons. Those might not be much, but they still are additional points.

Also Read: Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Outlook

Is Tua Tagovailoa a good draft pick?

Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins

Like Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa had his best year as a pro in 2022. He finished with 259 completions for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns. It could have been more if he wasn’t sidelined for some games due to a concussion.

However, the former Alabama standout had the best start among quarterbacks in 2023. Tagovailoa racked up a whopping 466 yards and three touchdowns in their win over Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

He gained a net of 10.3 yards per pass attempt and triggered 16.6 yards per completion.

Tagovailoa looks more comfortable leading the Miami Dolphins offense in his fourth NFL season. At least in Week 1, he had excellent command in the pocket and consistently found his open receivers. If this is a preview of what’s to come, Tagovailoa is a steal as a fantasy starting quarterback.

Aside from his arm, he can also move the chains with his feet. He has six rushing touchdowns and 237 yards in three seasons. It’s not as impressive as Lawrence’s numbers from the ground, but he doesn’t need as much running, given Miami’s explosive passing attack.

Are you looking to trade for another player in fantasy football? Use Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to check if you're getting a good deal.

Trevor Lawrence vs Tua Tagovailoa: Who should I start in Week 2?

Trevor Lawrence vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2 fantasy football. (Image credit: Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer)

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer projects that Trevor Lawrence will have more fantasy points than Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2. However, it’s a toss-up because only one point separates their predicted output.

Their projected stats are pretty equal, with Lawrence potentially finishing with 248 passing yards, 18 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa could have 265 passing yards, five rushing yards, and two touchdowns.

Their Week 2 opponents will affect their projected scores. Lawrence and the Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs at home, while Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins visit the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs gave up 253 passing yards and a receiving touchdown to the Detroit Lions at home in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Patriots surrendered 170 passing yards and a score to the Philadelphia Eagles in their season premiere.

While Lawrence is projected to have a better game than Tagovailoa, having Tyreek Hill could boost his quarterback’s numbers. Lawrence also has his primary option in Calvin Ridley, who had 101 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.