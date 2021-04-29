Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson: Who is the better QB draft prospect? 

With the 2021 NFL Draft only a day away, the top two quarterback prospects, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are ready to hear their names called with the first and second picks on Thursday night.

Many have labeled Trevor Lawrence as the best NFL Draft prospect since Andrew Luck. On that note, let's break down Lawrence and Zach Wilson and see who is the better quarterback.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has been a top prospect throughout his college career. He's on virtually everyone's NFL draft board heading into Thursday night. Lawrence is all but selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the three seasons at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence completed 66.6% of his passes. Lawrence improved his completion percentage each year at Clemson. His most prolific year was his junior season, where he completed 69.2% of his passes.

Trevor Lawrence played five fewer games during his junior season, which explains the big drop in passing attempts. The fewer attempts helped his completion percentage improve by 3.4% from his junior to his sophomore season.

His passing yards and touchdowns dipped because of a shortened junior season. During his junior season, Trevor Lawrence passed for 3,153 yards and threw for 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. Trevor Lawrence ended his career at Clemson with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

The 2021 draft's no. 1 overall prospect meets all the measurables needed to be an NFL quarterback. Take a look at how Trevor Lawrence measured up for the 2021 NFL Draft.

BYU QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has made tremendous improvements over his freshman and sophomore seasons at BYU.

Due to his exploits in his junior season and Wilson's Pro Day, he has landed himself as the second-best quarterback prospect in this year's draft. Wilson is projected to hear his name called second to the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Zach Wilson had a good campaign in his freshman year when it came to completion percentage. Wilson completed 65.9% of his passes during his freshman year at BYU.

He saw a dip in his completion percentage during his sophomore season when he completed 62.4% of his passes. Wilson's junior year is where he made the biggest improvement, bumping his completion percentage up 11.1%.

Zach Wilson's completion percentage isn't the only aspect that saw a tremendous boost during his junior season. His passing yards and touchdowns both saw a huge jump as well. Wilson passed for 23 touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore seasons. During his junior season, Zach Wilson threw for 33 touchdowns at BYU.

Zach Wilson's Pro Day was a day to remember as well. He put on a show for every NFL team in attendance. That helped him land as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's how Zach Wilson measured on his Pro Day.

Who is the better QB prospect - Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson?

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson vs Ohio State

When it comes to being the better overall prospect, Trevor Lawrence gets the nod. Both quarterbacks are widely tipped to succeed in the NFL, with Lawrence expected to have more chance of doing so than Wilson.

Lawrence is the clear-cut pick as the best quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft by quite some margin. At one point, Justin Fields made a run at Trevor Lawrence. But after his Pro Day, Lawrence separated himself from the rest of the quarterback prospects and has earned the right to be the no. 1 overall pick in the draft.