"Officially confirmed himself as GOAT"- Trevor Noah puts Tom Brady at the same level as Michael Jordan, Jay Z and Jesus

Tom Brady's return to the NFL after his initial retirement has been the major storyline in an offseason filled with controversy.

Not only has the news been the talk of the NFL world, but it has been fodder for late night talk show hosts as well.

Enter "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, who hilariously compared Tom Brady's return to the return of a few other famous people:

"So with this move, Tom Brady has officially confirmed himself as the greatest of all time. Because you see, this move right here is what all the greatest do. They retire and then they come right back. Yep. Michael Jordan did. Jay-Z did it and the greatest of all time, Jesus (did it). Yeah. That guy retired from life for three days before he was like 'Nah, the game needs me.'"

Trevor Noah compared him to Michael Jordan, Sean Carter (Jay-Z) and even Jesus. Noah is known for his comedic brilliance and satirical material, which audiences across the world have marveled at for quite some time.

The talk show host did not fail here, getting laughs while also proving his point.

What does Tom Brady's return to the NFL mean for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers means that the team is once again among the favorites to win the NFC. Before his official return, the team was at a crossroads, trying to determine who would play the quarterback position.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Before his return, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was even contemplating starting backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert for the 2022 season by previously saying the following:

"People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good."

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Bruce Arians: People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdbk Bruce Arians: People don't like Blaine Gabbert's record, but he's never played with a team this good. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdbk

The situation for the Buccaneers at the quarterback position was dire before the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to put the cleats back on for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Last season, the Buccaneers lost 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

After going down 27-3 in the third quarter, the Pro Bowl quarterback fiercely led the team back as they tied the game with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, with a little over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The team ultimately lost, but it was evident that the legendary quarterback was far from done in terms of productivity, even at the age of 44.

The 2022 season will get underway in six months and the league is better with the return of the three-time NFL MVP.

Edited by Adam Dickson