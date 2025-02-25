Trey Lance landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue former third overall pick

Trey Lance is set to hit free agency. The third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft was not expected to become a benchwarmer early in his career, but injuries and the shocking ascent of Brock Purdy ensured that the San Francisco 49ers no longer wanted the quarterback around.

So he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he sat behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, starting just one game. But with the Cowboys declining to pick up his fifth-year option last May, chief operating officer Stephen Jones has an ominous notion about his future, telling the Dallas Morning News on Monday:

“We took a shot a Trey and wanted to do that. We think the world of Trey. But us having Dak signed up for the long-term, I think he’s probably going to be looking for something different.”

That being said, where would Lance best fit in?

3 Best Fits for Trey Lance in 2025 free agency

3) New York Jets

New York Jets Introduce New Head coach Aaron Glenn & General Manager Darren Mougey - Source: Getty

It is no secret that the New York Jets' new regime of head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey want a clean slate at quarterback after the disaster that was Aaron Rodgers' tenure. With Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders expected to be unavailable by the time Roger Goodell mentions the Jets' pick at No. 7, they should be willing to scour the available free agents.

And they can find a developmental one in Trey Lance, who has all the potential in the world to be the face of a franchise but just needs experience and a strong cast.

2) Los Angeles Rams

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford has just received permission to shop himself around the league, and there will be no shortage of suitors. So if he leaves, trade or no trade, the Los Angeles Rams will find themselves short on quarterbacks.

Jimmy Garoppolo barely played in 2024. Stetson Bennett has yet to play a single snap. That is not the ideal positional situation for a big-market team that wants to continue contending, so Sean McVay and Les Snead need to put out feelers for Lance.

1) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are could possibly leave the Pittsburgh Steelers when the new league year begins on March 12. And both are highly-mobile dual-threat quarterbacks who are as adept on the ground as they are in the air.

Who else can do this? Trey Lance. Group him with George Pickens and a top rookie wideout like Luther Burden III or Emeka Egbuka, and there will be much passing explosivity.

