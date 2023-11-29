Trey McBride or Logan Thomas: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 13?

Trey McBride and Logan Thomas are two tight ends you should look to stream and potentially start in a fantasy football week featuring six teams on byes. With no players available from the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings or the New York Giants, the tight end position just got even tougher for managers.

Tight end is a position often streamed in fantasy football, unless you have Travis Kelce on your team. With so many teams on byes, streaming just became a little more complicated and you may be wondering who best to start.

Let's take a look at McBride and Thomas' fantasy football outlooks in Week 13.

Is Trey McBride a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Trey McBride has become fantasy-relevant at the Arizona Cardinals since Zach Ertz went down with an injury and was moved to injured reserve on Oct. 24.

McBride has recorded some decent scores, including 20.50 points (HPPR leagues) from 95 yards and a TD in Week 8 and 17.10 points from 131 yards in Week 10. While there have been some concerning showings, including a 3.70-point display in Week 9, McBride has been a solid pick overall.

Zach Ertz was eligible to return from IR last week but was not yet ready to do so. As there has been no movement or discussion of the topic since then, it seems likely he will not return this week either.

The Cardinals travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, who have been good against tight ends and rank seventh in the NFL against the position.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Trey McBride to record 9.20 points in Week 13, which means he is a good pick in fantasy football. As the Cardinals look to be without Zach Erz, McBride is a solid streaming option.

Is Logan Thomas a good fantasy pick in Week 13?

Washington Comanders tight end Logan Thomas has been an interesting prospect this season and has put in a few big performances in fantasy football.

Thomas' 77 yards and 1 TD in Week 5 was good for 16.20 points (HPPR) and a 44-yard and 1 TD showing in Week 8 resulted in 13.40 points. The issue is that since then, Thomas has not scored a touchdown and has failed to break 7 points in fantasy football.

This week, the Commanders host the Miami Dolphins, which could be a high-scoring game. This bodes well for Thomas, who could benefit from such a matchup. The Dolphins rank 21st against tight ends this season, which is another indication that this could be a good week to start Thomas.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Logan Thomas to record 6.8 points in HPPR leagues. This means he is potentially a good pick but is heavily touchdown-dependant.

Trey McBride vs. Logan Thomas: Who should I start in Week 13?

If you are choosing between the two, you should start Trey McBride this week, although that doesn't mean Logan Thomas should be avoided.

The below breakdown goes into detail about what to expect from the two and how realistic a chance they have at scoring a touchdown.

While the Steelers have been a tougher opponent for tight ends this season, McBride is expected to have an extra reception, more yards and a slightly better chance at a TD. Both these players need a touchdown to hit a decent score, as they do not see the volume to put up 10-15 points without one.

If Zach Ertz does return and is cleared to play, you should not start McBride. Ertz may not be completely ready but would doubtless cut into McBride's volume, which could lose you your matchup.

As that currently seems unlikely, you should start McBride if you have him, mainly due to his slightly better odds of scoring a TD. However, if you are debating starting Thomas over other TEs, you could certainly do a lot worse.