Treylon Burks' fantasy outlook: Should you start the Titans WR in Week 10?

Treylon Burks is a rookie wide receiver with the Tennessee Titans. He recently returned from the injured reserve list and is expected to feature in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. In the Week 3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Burks sustained turf toe. Since then, he has not played. Treylon Burks has the potential to perform right away and is still valuable to hold onto in fantasy football for the long stretch.

Before the setback, the youngster's game time was increasing. Still, it's not obvious how significant of a part he will take immediately. Burks isn't a suggested Week 10 fantasy starter when you factor in his opponent, the league's number-one wide receiver defense.

Burks is worthy of a roster spot in fantasy leagues with 12 or more players, but he should not start in Week 10.

Treylon Burks turns on the burners Treylon Burks turns on the burners 🔥 https://t.co/CSN9GTN4eO

Treylon Burks' stats and fantasy prediction ahead of Week 10

Treylon Burks recorded 129 yards in his first four games on 10 receptions. Burks should feature in the Tennessee Titans' matchup against the Denver Broncos, but how many snaps he will see is a concern. With their receivers collecting a total of 51 passes for a combined 658 yards and a touchdown, the Titans have only amassed 1,238 yards through the air this campaign.

Burks and the Titans face a difficult test against the Broncos' defensive unit this weekend, which is unfortunate for Treylon Burks and his fantasy prospects. Burks should be a low-end flex alternative for fantasy managers this week.

Michael Sicoli @Michael__Sicoli Treylon Burks shouldn’t be on any waiver wires right now. He could be a league-winner as the fantasy crunch gets real on the back-half.



However, I wouldn’t expect that to start this week against Denver. So don’t freak if he doesn’t pop off in his first game back. Treylon Burks shouldn’t be on any waiver wires right now. He could be a league-winner as the fantasy crunch gets real on the back-half.However, I wouldn’t expect that to start this week against Denver. So don’t freak if he doesn’t pop off in his first game back.

It is not as if Burks' imminent return causes this offense to transform. The Tennessee Titans have only passed for more than 136 yards twice this season. Having said that, Burks has some interesting traits that might impact fantasy managers' decisions in the long run. Burks has a lot of potential so hold onto him, particularly if Ryan Tannehill starts throwing the ball more.

Two potential alternatives in Week 10 include: Jahan Dotson, who will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who will take on the Miami Dolphins.

