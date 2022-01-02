×
Create
Notifications

Tributes pour in for late NFL legend Dan Reeves 

Tributes come in for Denver Broncos legend Dan Reeves
Tributes come in for Denver Broncos legend Dan Reeves
Nick Goodling
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 02, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Feature

The NFL lost one of the most legendary coaches in league history on Saturday. Former Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves passed away peacefully after a long-term battle with illness. He was 77 years old at the time of his passing.

Immediately after the news emerged, tributes flooded in on social media. Reeves made nine Super Bowl appearances in his coaching and playing career, the third-most in NFL history. He never won a Super Bowl as a coach, but his impact on the sport will be felt for years to come.

Dan Reeves tributes flood in across social media

Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves courtesy of denverbroncos.com
Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves courtesy of denverbroncos.com

One of the first tributes to come out in honor of Reeves came from the Broncos' official Twitter account. Reeves is synonymous with the Broncos franchise after spending 12 years as head coach between 1981 and 1992.

Reeves reached three Super Bowls in four years as head coach of the Broncos but was never victorious. Reeves did win one Super Bowl in his life, while he was still a player with the Dallas Cowboys in 1971.

We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances. We send our sincerest condolences to his family. https://t.co/ybT0RJdeiW

Reeves spent 38 years of his life working in the NFL. He was an old-school coach who was respected by those he faced. Former NFL defensive lineman Mike Golic summed up Reeves' playing and coaching career perfectly in his tribute to the legendary coach.

Another loss in the sports world at the passing of Dan Reeves, 38yrs in NFL as player and coach, participated in 9 SB’s…QB in college to RB in the NFL, tough runner, tough successful coach. Played against his teams multiple times, teams played tough like him, so respected. RIP!

NFL radio host Alex Marvez posted a tribute to Reeves as well, stating that Reeves was an even better person than he was a competitor. Marvez's claims were echoed by countless other tributes from fans and analysts alike.

Dan Reeves passed away early this morning at age 77. Won 2 Super Bowl rings as @DallasCowboys player & asst. coach, then won 201 games (including 11 in the playoffs) & made 4 SB appearances as @Broncos @NYGIants & @AtantaFalcons head coach. NFL legend but even better person. RIP

In addition to coaching the Broncos, Reeves also coached the Atlanta Falcons from 1997 to 2003. He famously led the 1998 Falcons, who were nicknamed the "Dirty Birds", all the way to Super Bowl XXXIII.

I know Dan Reeves up in heaven teaching them how to do the Dirty Bird. Rest up coach. Tell God we ready for a ring down here. 🥲 #dbnr #dirtybirds https://t.co/t5lVGh6mVZ

In reference to Reeves' passing, one fan said that the year 2022 has already started off on the wrong foot. A stance many football fans would agree with.

2022 starting off on the wrong foot... #RIP Dan Reeves 🙏🏻 https://t.co/e2SkImaVlT

One tribute made mention of the fact that Reeves is the uncle of New England Patriots center David Andrews. One imagines that Andrews will play with a heavy heart the next time he takes the field.

RIP Dan Reeves, who went to four Super Bowls with the Broncos and Falcons. Twice won Coach of the Year and deserves more consideration for the Hall of Fame. Also the uncle of Patriots C David Andrews twitter.com/broncos/status…

Reeves' professionalism was something many aspiring coaches wanted to emulate. One fan noted that Reeves wore a tie during his games and inspired them to do the same when they coached.

I loved Dan Reeves. Class all the way. He was the reason why I wore a tie when I coached....#RIP COACH#Giants https://t.co/cz6COtPiP0

The theme of people claiming 2022 has gotten off to a bad start, continued with Falcons fan Keith Malinak.

2022 and I are already on very bad terms.Dan Reeves has passed away at 77.He was such a good man.#RiseUp, Coach Reeves. https://t.co/dMulWRTCz9

Michael Collins of Fansided, revered the gentleman that Reeves was, while also sharing his disappointment at how the year has begun.

There may not have been a truer gentleman among NFL coaches than Dan Reeves. His influence is still felt throughout the league today. A tremendous loss, and a rather disappointing way to start the new year. https://t.co/CnFVIX04Yj

Finally, Michael Lombardi voiced his displeasure at Reeves not being in the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Reeves finished his coaching career with a regular-season win percentage of .535 and a playoff win percentage of .550. This speaks to the remarkable consistency he showed throughout his time in the NFL.

Dan Reeves and Marty Schottenheimer need to have gold jackets and 2022 is the year to make that happen. I will try my hardest to make that happen.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

As tragic an event as Reeves' death is, it has been moving to see everyone come together to honor his memory. Reeves lived a life many could only dream of and he did it with grace and class. Our sympathies go out to those mourning his death this New Year's.

Edited by David Nyland
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी