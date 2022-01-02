Tributes pour in for late NFL legend Dan Reeves 

The NFL lost one of the most legendary coaches in league history on Saturday. Former Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves passed away peacefully after a long-term battle with illness. He was 77 years old at the time of his passing.

Immediately after the news emerged, tributes flooded in on social media. Reeves made nine Super Bowl appearances in his coaching and playing career, the third-most in NFL history. He never won a Super Bowl as a coach, but his impact on the sport will be felt for years to come.

Dan Reeves tributes flood in across social media

Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves courtesy of denverbroncos.com

One of the first tributes to come out in honor of Reeves came from the Broncos' official Twitter account. Reeves is synonymous with the Broncos franchise after spending 12 years as head coach between 1981 and 1992.

Reeves reached three Super Bowls in four years as head coach of the Broncos but was never victorious. Reeves did win one Super Bowl in his life, while he was still a player with the Dallas Cowboys in 1971.

Denver Broncos @Broncos We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances.



We send our sincerest condolences to his family. We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances. We send our sincerest condolences to his family. https://t.co/ybT0RJdeiW

Reeves spent 38 years of his life working in the NFL. He was an old-school coach who was respected by those he faced. Former NFL defensive lineman Mike Golic summed up Reeves' playing and coaching career perfectly in his tribute to the legendary coach.

Mike Golic @golic Another loss in the sports world at the passing of Dan Reeves, 38yrs in NFL as player and coach, participated in 9 SB’s…QB in college to RB in the NFL, tough runner, tough successful coach. Played against his teams multiple times, teams played tough like him, so respected. RIP! Another loss in the sports world at the passing of Dan Reeves, 38yrs in NFL as player and coach, participated in 9 SB’s…QB in college to RB in the NFL, tough runner, tough successful coach. Played against his teams multiple times, teams played tough like him, so respected. RIP!

NFL radio host Alex Marvez posted a tribute to Reeves as well, stating that Reeves was an even better person than he was a competitor. Marvez's claims were echoed by countless other tributes from fans and analysts alike.

Alex Marvez @alexmarvez Dan Reeves passed away early this morning at age 77. Won 2 Super Bowl rings as @DallasCowboys player & asst. coach, then won 201 games (including 11 in the playoffs) & made 4 SB appearances as @Broncos @NYGIants & @AtantaFalcons head coach. NFL legend but even better person. RIP Dan Reeves passed away early this morning at age 77. Won 2 Super Bowl rings as @DallasCowboys player & asst. coach, then won 201 games (including 11 in the playoffs) & made 4 SB appearances as @Broncos @NYGIants & @AtantaFalcons head coach. NFL legend but even better person. RIP

In addition to coaching the Broncos, Reeves also coached the Atlanta Falcons from 1997 to 2003. He famously led the 1998 Falcons, who were nicknamed the "Dirty Birds", all the way to Super Bowl XXXIII.

#DBNReport (7-8) @DBNREPORT #dirtybirds I know Dan Reeves up in heaven teaching them how to do the Dirty Bird. Rest up coach. Tell God we ready for a ring down here. 🥲 #dbnr I know Dan Reeves up in heaven teaching them how to do the Dirty Bird. Rest up coach. Tell God we ready for a ring down here. 🥲 #dbnr #dirtybirds https://t.co/t5lVGh6mVZ

In reference to Reeves' passing, one fan said that the year 2022 has already started off on the wrong foot. A stance many football fans would agree with.

One tribute made mention of the fact that Reeves is the uncle of New England Patriots center David Andrews. One imagines that Andrews will play with a heavy heart the next time he takes the field.

Reeves' professionalism was something many aspiring coaches wanted to emulate. One fan noted that Reeves wore a tie during his games and inspired them to do the same when they coached.

The theme of people claiming 2022 has gotten off to a bad start, continued with Falcons fan Keith Malinak.

Keith Malinak @KeithMalinak

Dan Reeves has passed away at 77.

He was such a good man.

, Coach Reeves. 2022 and I are already on very bad terms.Dan Reeves has passed away at 77.He was such a good man. #RiseUp , Coach Reeves. 2022 and I are already on very bad terms.Dan Reeves has passed away at 77.He was such a good man.#RiseUp, Coach Reeves. https://t.co/dMulWRTCz9

Michael Collins of Fansided, revered the gentleman that Reeves was, while also sharing his disappointment at how the year has begun.

Michael Collins @MCFanSided There may not have been a truer gentleman among NFL coaches than Dan Reeves. His influence is still felt throughout the league today. A tremendous loss, and a rather disappointing way to start the new year. There may not have been a truer gentleman among NFL coaches than Dan Reeves. His influence is still felt throughout the league today. A tremendous loss, and a rather disappointing way to start the new year. https://t.co/CnFVIX04Yj

Finally, Michael Lombardi voiced his displeasure at Reeves not being in the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Reeves finished his coaching career with a regular-season win percentage of .535 and a playoff win percentage of .550. This speaks to the remarkable consistency he showed throughout his time in the NFL.

Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL Dan Reeves and Marty Schottenheimer need to have gold jackets and 2022 is the year to make that happen. I will try my hardest to make that happen. Dan Reeves and Marty Schottenheimer need to have gold jackets and 2022 is the year to make that happen. I will try my hardest to make that happen.

As tragic an event as Reeves' death is, it has been moving to see everyone come together to honor his memory. Reeves lived a life many could only dream of and he did it with grace and class. Our sympathies go out to those mourning his death this New Year's.

