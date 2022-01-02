Tributes pour in for late NFL legend Dan Reeves 

The NFL lost one of the most legendary coaches in league history on Saturday. Former Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves passed away peacefully after a long-term battle with illness. He was 77 years old at the time of his passing.
Immediately after the news emerged, tributes flooded in on social media. Reeves made nine Super Bowl appearances in his coaching and playing career, the third-most in NFL history. He never won a Super Bowl as a coach, but his impact on the sport will be felt for years to come.
Dan Reeves tributes flood in across social media
One of the first tributes to come out in honor of Reeves came from the Broncos' official Twitter account. Reeves is synonymous with the Broncos franchise after spending 12 years as head coach between 1981 and 1992.
Reeves reached three Super Bowls in four years as head coach of the Broncos but was never victorious. Reeves did win one Super Bowl in his life, while he was still a player with the Dallas Cowboys in 1971.
Reeves spent 38 years of his life working in the NFL. He was an old-school coach who was respected by those he faced. Former NFL defensive lineman Mike Golic summed up Reeves' playing and coaching career perfectly in his tribute to the legendary coach.
NFL radio host Alex Marvez posted a tribute to Reeves as well, stating that Reeves was an even better person than he was a competitor. Marvez's claims were echoed by countless other tributes from fans and analysts alike.
In addition to coaching the Broncos, Reeves also coached the Atlanta Falcons from 1997 to 2003. He famously led the 1998 Falcons, who were nicknamed the "Dirty Birds", all the way to Super Bowl XXXIII.
In reference to Reeves' passing, one fan said that the year 2022 has already started off on the wrong foot. A stance many football fans would agree with.
One tribute made mention of the fact that Reeves is the uncle of New England Patriots center David Andrews. One imagines that Andrews will play with a heavy heart the next time he takes the field.
Reeves' professionalism was something many aspiring coaches wanted to emulate. One fan noted that Reeves wore a tie during his games and inspired them to do the same when they coached.
The theme of people claiming 2022 has gotten off to a bad start, continued with Falcons fan Keith Malinak.
Michael Collins of Fansided, revered the gentleman that Reeves was, while also sharing his disappointment at how the year has begun.
Finally, Michael Lombardi voiced his displeasure at Reeves not being in the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Reeves finished his coaching career with a regular-season win percentage of .535 and a playoff win percentage of .550. This speaks to the remarkable consistency he showed throughout his time in the NFL.
As tragic an event as Reeves' death is, it has been moving to see everyone come together to honor his memory. Reeves lived a life many could only dream of and he did it with grace and class. Our sympathies go out to those mourning his death this New Year's.