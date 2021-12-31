NFL teams that went undefeated in December 

December is always a crucial month of any NFL season. With the playoffs beginning in January, it's important for teams to get into a good rhythm in the months leading up to it. Often in the NFL, it's not necessarily the best teams that make the deepest postseason runs, but rather the hottest teams.

Seven NFL teams went undefeated in the month of December during the 2021 NFL season. They are playing great football at the right time and will try to carry their momentum into the NFL playoffs. These seven teams are worth keeping an eye on as the year draws to a close.

The NFL's December Invincibles: #1-#3

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys won all four of their games in December. They defeated the Washington Football Team twice while also beating the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. They are now 11-4 this season, tied for second-best record in the entire NFL.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott getting his Cowboys teammates and the crowd fired up pregame Dak Prescott getting his Cowboys teammates and the crowd fired up pregame https://t.co/rqevF0ARcZ

The Cowboys have the top-ranked offense this season. They lead the NFL with 409.5 yards per game and 30.5 points per game. Dak Prescott leads the most balanced offense in the NFL, ranking third in passing and sixth in rushing. They are the only team ranked in the top eight in both. Additionally, their defense allowed just 14 points per game in December.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers won all three of their December games as part of their active four-game winning streak. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams in late November, then followed it with wins against the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Their 12-3 record is the best in the NFL.

The Packers are in the driver's seat for the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. If they win their final two games, it's theirs. They are the only team in the NFL this season who are undefeated at home. That means home field advantage would be huge for them in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers is currently the front runner to win the 2021 NFL MVP award.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals in the month of December. They have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the last few months. After starting the season with a 1-4 record, they are 8-2 since then, with six wins in their last seven games.

PFF @PFF Most rushing 1st downs this season:



1️⃣ Jonathan Taylor - 96



—— Grand Canyon ——



2️⃣ Antonio Gibson - 59

3️⃣ Nick Chubb - 56

3️⃣ Joe Mixon - 56 Most rushing 1st downs this season:1️⃣ Jonathan Taylor - 96 —— Grand Canyon ——2️⃣ Antonio Gibson - 593️⃣ Nick Chubb - 563️⃣ Joe Mixon - 56 https://t.co/OBmRywVZ4N

Superstar running back Jonathan Taylor has been absolutely dominant in the month of December. Across three games, he has accounted for 421 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He has led the entire NFL with 1,626 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns this season. He is one of the favorites for the Offensive Player of the Year award and even the NFL MVP award.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht