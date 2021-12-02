WATCH: Tristan Wirfs comes up with bizarre Rob Gronkowski impression during press conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken at pick 13 in the 2020 NFL Draft. Having been with the team for over a year now, the 22-year-old is getting used to his surroundings.

Being around professional athletes is certainly an experience. Wirfs spoke to the media and gave an impression of what future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski is like during practice sessions.

His answer will likely not surprise you.

WATCH: Tristan Wirfs' Rob Gronkowski impression

“I remember just watching him, just like guys hanging onto his t-shirt. He’s like no I’m year 11, I don’t want to get tackled, I am just going to run you over,” Wirfs said.

Gronkowski is a larger-than-life character who doesn't take himself too seriously, and judging by Wirf's comments, he is like that away from the camera's as well.

So far in his young career, Wirfs has not missed a game. He played all 16 games of his rookie season as Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship.

Wirfs has appeared in all 11 games this year and has played every single offensive snap. His availability will be key for a deep run into the playoffs.

Wirfs and Bucs on track to defend Super Bowl crown

After winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, both Wirfs and Gronkowski are eyeing a return to the NFL's penultimate game. The Buccaneers currently have a 8-3 record and the NFC South division seemingly in hand.

Up next is Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday Night Football, so we'll get a better gage of just where the Bucs sit in the Super Bowl conversation.

PFF @PFF Tristan Wirfs career pass-blocking:



♦️ 1123 pass-blocking snaps

♦️ 1 sack allowed



It’s been 916 pass-blocking snaps since his last sack allowed 💪 Tristan Wirfs career pass-blocking:♦️ 1123 pass-blocking snaps♦️ 1 sack allowedIt’s been 916 pass-blocking snaps since his last sack allowed 💪 https://t.co/AX2eN4HqOq

For Gronkowski, in his 11 NFL season, he is still proving to be one of the most dependable tight ends in the game. In the 38-31 win over the Colts, Gronkowski caught seven passes for 123 yards as he yet again proved his worth to the Bucs' offense.

The Bucceneers still have three divisional games to navigate before getting to the postseason, so there is some work to do to consolidate their spot in the playoffs. Currently occupying the number three seed, the Bucs are only two-and-a-half games ahead of the New Orleans Saints.

The Week 14 clash at Raymond James Stadium could loom as a winner-takes-all meeting and the Bucs will need to be victorious to secure passage through to the post season. One would think for the Bucs to have a chance, Gronkowski is going to have to be at his best.

Edited by LeRon Haire