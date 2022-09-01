Troy Aikman reveals FOX showed unwillingness to negotiate led to ex-Cowboys star joining ESPN 

Troy Aikman is one of the biggest names in broadcasting today. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback left Fox Sports to join ESPN for the foreseeable future. Aikman appeared in a recent interview on the The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media podcast. He explained the reason behind leaving Fox Sports after over two decades with the network.

The former Cowboys quarterback noted that Fox was not willing to negotiate for up to a certain point, saying:

“Well, the reason I wanted the opt-out was because we couldn’t agree on what fair market value was. And so, (Fox) made a proposal. I thought it was a good start, but there was no negotiation. That was their position and that was where they were going to land.”

He continued:

“I then said ‘O.K., I’ll take it but after the first year and one year only, I have the option to opt-out of the contract... That’s how we got to where we are, and that’s why I’m no longer at Fox.”

Back in March, Troy Aikman said that he didn't have a conversation with his boss at Fox until after he announced hs new job with ESPN:

“I guess what’s perplexing to me is that I had no conversation with my boss until he called me to congratulate me on my contract with ESPN. So, I don’t know, I guess it’s disappointing. I would’ve thought that there would’ve been a conversation at least.”

Aikman went on to detail the conversation:

“And then when I did talk with him, when he called to congratulate me, I just asked for an explanation on some things that I didn’t quite understand and he opted not to do that as well.”

Troy Aikman's new gig at ESPN

Troy Aikman - 5th Annual NFL Honors Show

Troy Aikman will be joined by a longtime broadcast partner, Joe Buck, at ESPN in the booth. They’ll be calling Monday Night Football games starting September 12th as the Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos.

It will be the first game away from Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos this offseason.

Aikman and Buck will be on the same team but with a different network for their 21st NFL season together in the booth. They’ve called six Super Bowls and over 300 NFL games together. We’ll see the duo in action as the regular season is right around the corner.

