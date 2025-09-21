  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Troy Franklin or Quentin Johnston: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Troy Franklin or Quentin Johnston: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

By Adam Hulse
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:41 GMT
Troy Franklin or Quentin Johnston in Week 3
Troy Franklin or Quentin Johnston in Week 3

Troy Franklin and Quentin Johnston are two fantasy football wide receivers who appear to be on the rise. They hjave been more involved in their NFL offenses recently and will face off against each other when the Denver Bronocos take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's which one of them is a better pick for Week 3 lineups.

Ad

Troy Franklin vs Quentin Johnston: Who should you start?

Johnston vs Franklin
Johnston vs Franklin

Troy Franklin fantasy outlook for Week 3

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Troy Franklin was elected by the Denver Broncos in the NFL DRaft last year to pair with college teammate Bo Nix in their rookie seasons. The wide receiver failed to carve out much of a role in their offense, totaling just 28 receptions across 16 games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His second season has been a much different story so far, including 12 receptions in just his first two games. This includes a breakout performance last week when he finished as the weekly WR8 in fantasy football. He will try to carry his momentum into a Week 3 matchup against a tough Los Angeles Chargers defense.

Ad

Quentin Johnston fantasy outlook for Week 3

Quentin Johnston has been fairly disappointing across his two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers so far, finishing as the overall WR75 and WR37. He has been much more impressive to kick off year three, currently ranking as the overall WR5 as Week 3 approaches.

The wide receivers appears to have earned the trsut of Justin Herbert this year as he has been targeted seven times in each of their first two games. He has overcome the addition of Keenan Allen to their offense during the offseason and makes for an interesting fantasy football pick this week, especially with Ladd McConkey likely dealing with Patrick Surtain in coverage.

Ad

Troy Franklin vs Quentin Johnston: Final Verdict for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Johnston vs Franklin
Johnston vs Franklin

Quentin Johnston is the recommended wide receiver to use in Week 3 fantasy football lineups over Troy Franklin. The two rising talents will face off against each other when the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers meet in an improtant AFC West divisional clash.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool projects that Johnston will outscore Frankling by the narrowest of margins this week. Both of them have a similar fantasy outlook with a dangerously low floor, but Johnston has been more impressive so far this year, giving him a higher ceiling. This essentially makes him a better fantasy pick.

About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications