Troy Franklin or Quentin Johnston: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Troy Franklin and Quentin Johnston are two fantasy football wide receivers who appear to be on the rise. They hjave been more involved in their NFL offenses recently and will face off against each other when the Denver Bronocos take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's which one of them is a better pick for Week 3 lineups.

Ad

Troy Franklin vs Quentin Johnston: Who should you start?

Johnston vs Franklin

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Troy Franklin fantasy outlook for Week 3

Ad

Trending

Troy Franklin was elected by the Denver Broncos in the NFL DRaft last year to pair with college teammate Bo Nix in their rookie seasons. The wide receiver failed to carve out much of a role in their offense, totaling just 28 receptions across 16 games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His second season has been a much different story so far, including 12 receptions in just his first two games. This includes a breakout performance last week when he finished as the weekly WR8 in fantasy football. He will try to carry his momentum into a Week 3 matchup against a tough Los Angeles Chargers defense.

Ad

Quentin Johnston fantasy outlook for Week 3

Quentin Johnston has been fairly disappointing across his two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers so far, finishing as the overall WR75 and WR37. He has been much more impressive to kick off year three, currently ranking as the overall WR5 as Week 3 approaches.

The wide receivers appears to have earned the trsut of Justin Herbert this year as he has been targeted seven times in each of their first two games. He has overcome the addition of Keenan Allen to their offense during the offseason and makes for an interesting fantasy football pick this week, especially with Ladd McConkey likely dealing with Patrick Surtain in coverage.

Ad

Troy Franklin vs Quentin Johnston: Final Verdict for Week 3 Fantasy Football

Johnston vs Franklin

Quentin Johnston is the recommended wide receiver to use in Week 3 fantasy football lineups over Troy Franklin. The two rising talents will face off against each other when the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers meet in an improtant AFC West divisional clash.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool projects that Johnston will outscore Frankling by the narrowest of margins this week. Both of them have a similar fantasy outlook with a dangerously low floor, but Johnston has been more impressive so far this year, giving him a higher ceiling. This essentially makes him a better fantasy pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.