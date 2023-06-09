“Truly a miracle” – Rams DC Raheem Morris lauded by family after saving drowning child 

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris went viral this past week after saving a drowning child.

Morris, who was vacationing at the Encore Las Vegas hotel with his family, jumped into action after seeing a young boy drowning in the hotel pool.

After the child's father removed him from the pool, Morris' quick thinking pointed him towards the automatic external defibrillator (AED). He later credited the Damar Hamlin incident and the tragic drowning of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s two-year-old daughter for preparing him for situations like this.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday morning, the parents of the child lauded Morris.

The mother said:

“Truly a miracle. Truly."

The father lavished praise on Morris while recalling the incident:

"I was sitting in a chair. My seven-year-old son runs over and says ‘Wyatt! Wyatt!’ He says Wyatt, he’s under the water. There was no heartbeat, there was no pulse. When I picked him up, he was actually face down, his nose at the bottom of the pool.”

Morris later added that his kids were at the pool and he could hear screaming, which immediately drew his attention. The NFL DC added that the boy was lying poolside and he was bluer than the shirt Morris was wearing during the interview.

"I could just feel the panic of it all when you feel like you’re alone,” he added.

How long has Raheem Morris been with the Rams?

Morris joined the Rams coaching staff in 2021, replacing Brandon Staley after the latter departed to take over the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Morris' appointment in Sean McVay's coaching staff proved to be an astute decision.

The Rams won the Super Bowl that season with Matthew Stafford leading the charge against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the process, Morris collected his second Super Bowl ring. His first came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21. That Super Bowl trophy, incidentally, was the first in the franchise's history.

