Tua Tagovailoa's MVP hopes will be diminished by Tyreek Hill's dominance, claims Richard Sherman 

Tua Tagovailoa started the season in the best possible way. He has played well enough for many people to consider him the top quarterback over the first two weeks, but more importantly, the Miami Dolphins started the season undefeated and he's fully healthy after a tumultuous 2022 season.

But former NFL cornerback and current Undisputed analyst Richard Sherman thinks that, even if he continues playing at that level, Tua Tagovailoa isn't going to win the MVP award. Sherman thinks that Tyreek Hill is going to impact negatively on Tagovailoa's numbers, with some voters preferring to give credit to Hill instead of the quarterback:

I don't think Tua can win MVP because of Tyreek - because he will lose votes to Tyreek Hill. If Tyreek right now has 250-255 yards total, 16 catches, three touchdowns, he's projected to have 2100 yards and he would break the receiving record. A receiver who breaks the receiving record is going to get MVP votes. He's having that kind of impact. Patrick Mahomes isn't gonna lose MVP votes to [Travis] Kelce. Tyreek is a true number one wide receiver in the league, leading in receiving yards... he's gonna get some MVP votes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tua Tagovailoa's concussions: is the Miami Dolphins quarterback healthy now?

It seems that Tagovailoa's head problems were finally put to rest after multiple concussions suffered in 2022, ending his season prematurely and creating a huge concern for the rest of his career and his life after the NFL.

Last year, Tua initially suffered a head injury during Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. He was cleared to play for the Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals four days later, but suffered a new head injury and missed a couple of games before returning.

He suffered a third head injury that season against the Green Bay Packers and did not return to play. The Dolphins cruised to the playoffs and lost to the Buffalo Bills with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson as the starter.

Tua Tagovailoa had jiu-jitsu classes during the offseason to learn how to fall better and avoid head injuries that could derail his career.