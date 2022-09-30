Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow: Who is a good pick for your fantasy team?

Would you trust Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow to get you more fantasy points in Week 4? The two quarterbacks will take the field when the Miami Dolphins square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday.

The Dolphins are undefeated so far this season, with Tagovailoa pulling all the right strings. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow's Bengals got their first win of the campaign against the New York Jets in Week 3.

Let's break down the strengths and weaknesses of the two quarterbacks to help you make your fantasy picks.

Tua Tagovailoa vs Joe Burrow: key stats this season

Tua Tagovailoa has been exceptional for the Dolphins this season, propelling his team to the summit of the AFC standings. The 24-year-old has racked up an incredible 925 passing yards with eight touchdowns this season.

Tagovailoa has an impressive passer rating of 117.8 and has only two interceptions so far. The Dolphins quarterback began the season with 270 passing yards and a touchdown in a 20−7 win over the New England Patriots. He then threw for a career-high 469 yards and six touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 3, Tagovailoa put up 186 passing yards and one touchdown to stun the Buffalo Bills. He will be hoping to continue performing in a dominant fashion when the Dolphins make the trip to Cincinnati.

On the other hand, Joe Burrow hasn't had the best of starts this season since getting the Bengals to the Super Bowl last campaign. He threw four interceptions in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit getting two touchdowns.

In Week 2, Burrow had 199 passing yards and one touchdown in a defeat against the Dallas Cowboys. He improved immensely in Week 3, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets.

The Bengals quarterback has managed 812 passing yards and six touchdowns so far. But he looked like he was back to his best last week, getting a passer rating of 114.9.

How did Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow fare last season?

Joe Burrow had a significant edge over Tua Tagovailoa in the previous campaign. The Bengals talisman shone with 314.24 fantasy points last season across 16 games. He was averaging 19.6 fantasy points per game during the 2021-22 NFL season.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, had 180.92 fantasy points in 13 games last season. He averaged 13.9 fantasy points per game in his second season with the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa vs Joe Burrow: Who should you start in Week 4?

Choosing between Tagovailoa and Burrow for Week 4 is not easy. Both looked sharp in Week 3. Tagovailoa has 65.1 fantasy points this season, while Burrow has 57.78 across his three games.

However, Burrow will be determined to snap the Dolphins' unbeaten streak, and we expect him to score more points than Tagovailoa on Thursday. Incidentally, the game will also see the two quarterbacks lock horns with each other for the first time in the league.

