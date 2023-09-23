Tutu Atwell or Jerry Jeudy Start Em' Sit Em': WR Fantasy Outlook for Week 3

Tutu Atwell and Jerry Jeudy are wide receivers who have provided fantasy owners with different results early on this season. Atwell has found himself getting more targets than usual and the LA Rams wide receiver has exceeded his projected PPR point total in both games.

Last week versus the San Francisco 49ers, Atwell had 15.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues, as he had seven catches for 77 yards. He was targeted nine times in that NFC West matchup.

Jeudy missed the Denver Broncos' season opener versus the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury. He did play last week against the Washington Commanders but had just three catches in five targets for 25 yards. He fell short of his projected 12.5 points getting 5.5 points.

The question is which talented receiver is better in Week 3 for fantasy owners?

Is Tutu Atwell a good fantasy pick?

Atwell and every Rams wide receiver on the roster has been elevated due to Cooper Kupp being on injured reserve. Having him in your lineup is a good choice, as he's second on the team for targets (17), receptions (13), and yards (196).

His role looks to be the team's WR2 behind rookie Puka Nacua, meaning he's seeing the ball more often. The ADP for Atwell was No. 174 amongst wideouts and No. 502 overall in PPR.

He was taken late in many fantasy drafts as most didn't expect much out of the former Louisville Cardinals star. The Rams receiver is still available as a waiver wire option in some fantasy leagues. Few in fantasy had Atwell as a viable option as a WR 3 or 4 this season.

Last season saw the 23-year-old get 63.2 points in PPR leagues as he caught 18 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. He's close to halfway there through two games with 33.1 points. A major factor in eclipsing his 2022 mark is the health of Kupp.

If Kupp comes back after Week 4, Atwell could come back down to Earth a bit fantasy-wise. Keep him on your team for the time being.

Is Jerry Jeudy a good fantasy pick?

Jeudy is seen as the top wideout in the Russell Wilson-led Broncos passing game and a good fantasy pick. His ADP is as the 29th-best receiver and 70th overall player in PPR this season.

Fantasy owners view him as a player who can do wonders on their team as a top-end receiver.

Those who have Jeudy rostered might be a bit concerned over his Week 2 effort and question if his hamstring is at 100 percent. The former University of Alabama star's performance can decide a handful of games in fantasy in 2023.

In 2022, Jeudy had 204.2 points in PPR leagues, which placed in the top 25 among receivers. The season is still young and Jeudy can still be that fantasy player he was last season.

It comes down to if Wilson gives him the targets he did in 2022, which was 100. There are concerns that rookie Marvin Mims and veteran Courtland Sutton could steal some fantasy points away from Jeudy. Both Mims and Sutton have a game up on him as the passing game could run through them.

However, Jeudy's track record in fantasy shows that he's in for a solid season, despite emerging threats from Mims and Sutton.

Tutu Atwell vs. Jerry Jeudy: Who should I start?

Both Tutu Atwell and Jerry Jeudy have different matchups in terms of defenses in Week 3. Atwell and the Rams face the Bengals on Monday night as Jeudy and the Broncos face the Dolphins.

Looking at the Sportskeeda Start 'Em/Sit 'Em optimizer, go with Jeudy slightly over Atwell in Week 3.

Jerry Jeudy vs. Tutu Atwell SK PPR Projection

The edge goes to Jeudy because Miami's defense is without their top cornerback, Jalen Ramsey. This has to be Jeudy's bounce-back game, as the Dolphins can give you their fair share of passing yards. Can Wilson find him early and often in Week 3?

Atwell is facing a Bengals defense that can be susceptible to the pass, but Nacua has been Matthew Stafford's top target early on.

Jerry Jeudy vs. Tutu Atwell SK Detailed Projection

The Rams could find themselves in a high-scoring affair that would see the ball spread around nicely in Cincinnati. Denver might have to throw themselves back into their game in Miami.

Jerry Jeudy could be Wilson's top option should they fall behind early or late in the game. In Week 3, he is a safe WR2 option on your fantasy team and his projection of 10.4 points in PPR leagues.

Tutu Atwell should be your WR3 or WR4 in fantasy this week, as he should deliver around 12 points in PPR leagues.