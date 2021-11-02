Twitter divided over Colin Kaepernick's NFL combine slavery jibe

Colin Kaepernick remains one of the hottest topics in the United States. Every time his name shows up, his stance against police brutality comes up, and so does the reminder that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was blackballed by the NFL and some of its executives after he kneeled for the national anthem during the 2016 season.

Even with Kaepernick away from the league since 2017, his actions regarding a possible comeback to the NFL or his criticism of the way the league goes about its business have always been the subject of discussion. Twitter was incredibly divided about the quarterback's comparison of the NFL combine to slavery, with some opinions saying that the free-agent quarterback was right in his comparison while others argued he was completely wrong.

The Twitter reactions to Colin Kaepernick's jibe against NFL combine

Chloe @MistralWinds The Post Millennial @TPostMillennial Colin Kaepernick, in his new Netflix special, compares NFL training camps to slavery. Colin Kaepernick, in his new Netflix special, compares NFL training camps to slavery. https://t.co/bu5C2alild Colin #Kaepernick is an idiot, a liar and a narcissist. Let's make that MALIGNANT narcissist. He screwed up his own football career by being a pouty petulant child because somebody else got the starter position. He's a one-trick pony with Barbie legs. He needs to go away now. twitter.com/TPostMillennia… Colin #Kaepernick is an idiot, a liar and a narcissist. Let's make that MALIGNANT narcissist. He screwed up his own football career by being a pouty petulant child because somebody else got the starter position. He's a one-trick pony with Barbie legs. He needs to go away now. twitter.com/TPostMillennia…

Black Pegasus @BlackPegasus #NFL #sports #slave twitter.com/mattwalshblog/… Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog Kaepernick spent half a decade crying that NFL teams wouldn't give him a shot and now he's decided that actually being an NFL player is like being a slave.

This dude is the most obvious and shameless con artist in modern American history.



Kaepernick spent half a decade crying that NFL teams wouldn’t give him a shot and now he’s decided that actually being an NFL player is like being a slave.This dude is the most obvious and shameless con artist in modern American history. https://t.co/2Dd0gp7VKK Slavery forced, Football a choice, slavery unpaid, Football the highest paid, Slaves looked down on, Athletes are hero’s, Slaves got whipped, athletes push whips 🚗 Come on now,, STOP THE KAEP 🧢 #Kaepernick Slavery forced, Football a choice, slavery unpaid, Football the highest paid, Slaves looked down on, Athletes are hero’s, Slaves got whipped, athletes push whips 🚗 Come on now,, STOP THE KAEP 🧢 #Kaepernick #NFL #sports #slave twitter.com/mattwalshblog/…

JUNIOR GALETTE 🇭🇹 @JuniorGalette93 #Kaepernick is not wrong. The Combine process is like a Slave Auction and working in the @NFL is similar to the plantation. It’s the fact that he’s always been in Massa House and not on the Plantation that annoys most. U can’t find a picture of his Father anywhere #Silverspoon #Kaepernick is not wrong. The Combine process is like a Slave Auction and working in the @NFL is similar to the plantation. It’s the fact that he’s always been in Massa House and not on the Plantation that annoys most. U can’t find a picture of his Father anywhere #Silverspoon https://t.co/KtycYX2U6c

JUNIOR GALETTE 🇭🇹 @JuniorGalette93 It’s as if they Hired #Kaepernick to pull this publicity stunt to scare other players from ever speaking up about what happens on that plantation. I got #BLACKBALLED for calling out pay discrimination he was Hired to run a Narrative don’t forget he got benched for Blaine Gabbert It’s as if they Hired #Kaepernick to pull this publicity stunt to scare other players from ever speaking up about what happens on that plantation. I got #BLACKBALLED for calling out pay discrimination he was Hired to run a Narrative don’t forget he got benched for Blaine Gabbert https://t.co/ReyZJLucXl

Màrtainn Comyn @MMonkeyoverlord #kaepernick Colin in Black and White on Netflix is a must watch. Important story incredibly well portrayed. #ColininBlackandWhite Colin in Black and White on Netflix is a must watch. Important story incredibly well portrayed. #ColininBlackandWhite #kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick have the WS mad at showing the truth about the NFL. They do run it like a slave plantation. Black men own or control nothing in that league. The combine is exactly like a slave auction. twitter.com/mattwalshblog/…

Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi Colin Kaepernick isn't the first person to critcize NFL combine practices. I wrote in April that the league is exploring changes to "humanize" the process. apnews.com/article/nfl-nf… Colin Kaepernick isn't the first person to critcize NFL combine practices. I wrote in April that the league is exploring changes to "humanize" the process. apnews.com/article/nfl-nf…

What did Colin Kaepernick do?

On an episode of his Netflix series 'Colin in Black & White,' the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback goes deep to explain how he feels the NFL Scouting Combine, which is held in February for NFL scouts and general managers to evaluate the traits of players who are on their way to the NFL Draft, is similar to a slave auction.

Colin, in his narration, states that the NFL combine process is derogatory as it goes to evaluate and look for anything that can diminish your value. It's also important to remember at this point that the majority of the NFL players are black, while coaches, general managers and front offices are dominated by white people. The narrator says this is a power dynamic.

“What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic. Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respect. No dignity left intact.”

As the scene continues, it moves back in time to a slave auction back in America, with the slaves up for auction while the slave owners bid for them. There is a mix of images from the past and the present, which reinforces his comparison of the NFL Scouting Combine to a slave auction.

Although everyone is entitled to their own opinion about whether Kaepernick is right or not, his point is evident: after judging the players on the combine, their value goes up or down in the draft, such as in an auction.

Colin has been blackballed from the NFL for denouncing police brutality and racism against black people. His new Netflix show is another indictment of his fight against racism in America. Like everything that involves the quarterback, this quickly became a hot topic with divided opinions.

