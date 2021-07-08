Twitter erupts as Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady played each other in the NFC Championship this winter. Tom Brady escaped one of the most consequential games in sports with bragging rights and a Super Bowl appearance. Most thought Aaron Rodgers would have to wait a long time to beat Brady.

However, just a few months later, Rodgers was the one who had the last laugh. Granted, the stakes were a fraction of what they were on the football field in January but a win is a win. Anyone who beats Brady at anything deserves some praise. Praise is what he got.

Here's what the sports world had to say about Aaron Rodgers' victory on Twitter.

Twitter chimes in on Aaron Rodgers defeating Tom Brady

The PGA tour, Bleacher Report, and B/R Gridiron all congratulated Aaron Rodgers on Twitter for defeating Tom Brady.

Got 'em in the second half. 🏆@AaronRodgers12 and @B_DeChambeau win Capital One’s The Match 3&2 over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/cfZw2riEO6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2021

Rodgers gets revenge for all Tom's talking 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3QmCQ8v7Bm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 7, 2021

Bleacher Report and others reacted to the game live on their Twitter accounts as well, cracking plenty of jokes at Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Brady’s reaction after missing the putt 😅 pic.twitter.com/jEx2YKZldR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

I can't stop watching Rodgers' release. Looks like he's flinging a ProV1 to his caddie, and it's an NFL sized football. pic.twitter.com/arg4USSJMT — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) July 7, 2021

“I don’t know”



Aaron Rodgers when asked if he’ll be playing for the Packers this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zoDZBSVH3R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

Shane Bacon may have had the best take throughout the round.

Tom Brady just cleaned his club out of the cooler with drinks inside and I think this deserves an auto loss of hole. pic.twitter.com/YVx7VwNFUI — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 6, 2021

Aaron Rodgers kind of said something about his holdout

For those uninterested in golf, there was little news regarding Aaron Rodgers' current holdout with the Green Bay Packers. When asked if he would be playing quarterback for the Green Bay Packers next season, Aaron Rodgers responded with, "I don't know."

It was the first time he had referenced his holdout in a number of weeks. With only a few weeks to go until training camp, Aaron Rodgers has kept his lips effectively sealed. There have been few leaks or developments on the story since April, when Aaron Rodgers made it known that he wanted a trade.

He had the ability to opt-out for the season, citing Covid-19, if he did not have any interest in playing in the NFL in 2021. However, the deadline has come and gone. Aaron Rodgers also missed mandatory minicamp earlier in the offseason.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers fans are hoping this means Aaron Rodgers simply wanted an offseason to himself and will be back with the team by September. Meanwhile, other teams, including the much-discussed Denver Broncos, are waiting with bated breath.

In their eyes, they would go from a quarterback rebuild to a Super Bowl contender overnight.

In the end, the highs and the lows from the match

CBS Sports sums up some of the non-golf highlights from the match very well:

The match play event had light moments sprinkled throughout it, as well. Rob Gronkowski called in to speak with his quarterback, Brady, and take some shots at Rodgers. A bear made an appearance on one hole before ducking out of picture. So did a moose and several goats. Rodgers also dodged questions about his future with the Packers. And throughout the round, there was trash talk from every angle, including a friendly-fire as the day started that served as a precursor for how the winners approached the day -- and how they eventually won it.

CBS Sports also summed up the match's golf highlights succinctly:

The front nine didn't foreshadow an eventual early exit for Mickelson and Brady as the match was all square with the pairs making the turn. However, DeChambeau and Rodgers built a lead in style on the back nine en route to their eventual win as Rodgers caught fire with his putter, draining birdies on 10, 11 and 12 to go 3-up in a flurry. Mickelson and Brady got one back at the 15th after DeChambeau and Rodgers found trouble in the woods. In fitting fashion, though, it was Rodgers who came up clutch in a big spot. After using DeChambeau's approach at the par-3 16th, Rodgers grabbed his putter and sunk the match-winning 10-foot birdie after Brady's attempt from twice the distance missed.

