Ty Johnson Net Worth: Exploring Bills WR's wealth in 2024

Running back Ty Johnson plays for the Buffalo Bills. The Detroit Lions selected him with the 186th overall choice in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft after he played collegiate football at Maryland. The Lions waived Johnson in October 2020, from where he was claimed by the New York Jets, one day later.

Johnson joined the Buffalo Bills in August 2023 after spending three seasons in New York. The 26-year-old joined Bills active roster in October 2023.

Ty Johnson's net worth is estimated to be worth $1 million as of 2023, based on several reports. His NFL career, which began in 2019 and is still active as of 2024, has brought him the majority of his income. Nevertheless, it is unclear from the reports what sponsorship and endorsement deals, if any, he has.

Ty Johnson's career earnings in the NFL

Ty Johnson entered the league in the 2019 NFL draft. According to Spotrac, his first league contract was a four-year, $2.6 million agreement that came with a signing bonus of $171,904 and an average yearly salary of $672,976.

In 2023, Johnson agreed to a $1.2 million, one-year contract with the New York Jets. A signing bonus of $75,000 and $250,000 in guaranteed funds were included in the arrangement. However, before the 2023 season began, the player joined the Buffalo Bills.

He inked a $1,080,000 one-year agreement with the Bills. The 26-year-old running back has made $4,277,782 in total over the course of his five-year NFL contract, according to Spotrac.

After the 2023–2024 season, Johnson will be a free agent.

Ty Johnson's high school and college career

Ty Johnson graduated from Fort Hill High School in 2015 after playing football there.

Johnson participated on the high school football squad as a defensive back and a running back. He amassed 65 touchdowns and close to 5,000 all-purpose yards in his two full high school seasons.

Although Johnson was approached by several programs to play collegiate football, the Maryland Terrapins were the only ones to provide a scholarship.

The star running back amassed 4,196 all-purpose yards and 1,194 kick return yards during his four seasons with the Terrapins. With a single-season average of 9.1 yards per rushing attempt in 2016, he broke all previous program records for yards per carry. He graduated in 2018.