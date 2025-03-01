Ty Robinson NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Nebraska DL 

Ty Robinson is a senior defensive lineman from the University of Nebraska trying to make it to the NFL. After playing for the Cornhuskers for five years, he's ready to take his game to the next level and his performance in the NFL Combine made fans believe Robinson could be one of the steals of the event.

Robinson is a late bloomer eager to dominate the competition from the beginning.

Here's Robinson's draft outlook and three potential landing spots in the upcoming draft.

Ty Robinson's NFL draft profile

Ty Robinson played his entire college career in Nebraska, going from worse to better, becoming an important player for the team thanks to his performances. He played three games in his first season, then eight, 12, 12, 12 and 13, respectively. Robinson posted a total of 134 tackles for 12 sacks.

Although those aren't the most attractive numbers, Robinson showcased his skills on the field on Thursday, beating JJ Watt's 40-yard dash record with a 4.83 time. He could be a great addition to several teams in the league, especially after his showing at the Combine on Thursday.

Ty Robinson 2025 NFL Draft Projections: 3 best fits for Nebraska DL

#3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten used to having dominating defensive units or at least one or two players who inflict fear in their opponents. Ty Robinson could fit in with Mike Tomlin's team. Although several fans believe the Steelers should focus on adding another wide receiver, others believe Robinson could be the best selection at this moment.

#2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots again posted a poor season in 2024, which prompted Jerod Mayo's firing. Their defense was always a focal point when Mayo discussed the Pats' issues. Ty Robinson might not be the answer to their questions right now, but he could develop into a key member of their defensive unit.

#1. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are another team trying to improve their defensive unit and pairing Robinson with defensive linemen like DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye could be beneficial for the Nebraska product. Lou Anarumo is taking over as defensive coordinator and Indianapolis is expected to enhance its level in 2025.

Other teams like the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and more could also have Robinson on their radar, but as of right now, these are his seemingly his three best destinations.

Which team do you think should look to draft Ty Robinson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

